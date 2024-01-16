From the beach to the bush to the slopes, AFLW players have been up to all sorts of fun across the summer holidays

(L-R): Jade Ellenger in Nepal, Eilish Sheerin in Peru, and Jamie Stanton in the USA. Pictures: Instagram

WITH the 2024 AFLW competition not expected to start until the second half of the year, players are making the most of their time off.

From the beach to the bush to the slopes, AFLW players have been up to all sorts of fun.

A quartet of Brisbane players - Dakota Davidson, Jade Ellenger, Nat Grider and Ellie Hampson - have headed to Nepal with World Youth International for healthcare and teaching placements.

Bella Smith joined former teammate Orla O'Dwyer in Ireland before the pair travelled over to Paris.

Geelong vice-captain Nina Morrison went camping in the Victorian high country.

Richmond's Eilish Sheerin trekked to Machu Picchu in Peru.

Adelaide's Anne Hatchard won the Louisiana quarter-marathon. She even ran into former teammate Erin Phillips in New Orleans.

Collingwood's Sarah Rowe hung out with the Matildas' Caitlin Foord and Irish national soccer player Katie McCabe.

Rowe's teammate Brit Bonnici headed to Iceland with partner Ryan Pendlebury, the brother of AFL player Scott.

A gaggle of Carlton players soaked up the sun at an Adelaide winery.

Gold Coast goalsneak Jamie Stanton took in a sport of a different kind at the NFL Playoffs in Texas.

West Coast captain Emma Swanson and former Giants captain Alicia Eva went from the vineyard to the beach in Margaret River, WA.