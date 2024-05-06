Check out all the state leagues action from around the country

Ellie Blackburn in action during the match between the Western Bulldogs and North Melbourne at Whitten Oval on in round 10, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

WHILE both the SANFLW and WAFLW had a bye to play in a state v state game, GWS and Sydney both finished up their invitational period in the VFLW.

Ellie Blackburn reminded the footy world of her skill as her Bulldogs posted a win, and a host of Brisbane draftees plied their trade across the QAFLW.

VFLW

Darebin v Port Melbourne

Despite a last-minute push from Darebin, Port Melbourne returned to the winners list on Saturday afternoon.

Richmond AFLW players Charley Ryan and Laura McClelland each laid seven tackles in the Borough's win, while Molly Eastman laid six, and Charli Wicksteed took four marks.

Monique De Matteo was the star for Darebin, kicking the side's whole score barring one rushed behind.

Sydney v Collingwood

Collingwood claimed a last-gasp win over Sydney, with a goal from Kaitlyn Day in the dying moments proving a matchwinner.

Sarah Sansonetti was important in attack for the Pies with two goals from 10 disposals, as was Tarni White (eight tackles, one goal), and Lauren Brazzale who kicked one goal from four touches.

In their first showing of the season, Sarah Rowe (18 disposals, five marks), Ruby Schleicher (11 disposals, nine tackles), Stacey Livingstone (four marks, three tackles), and Sabrina Frederick (10 disposals, 33 hitouts) were immense.

Irishwoman Muireann Atkinson has adapted to the physicality of footy quickly, laying eight tackles for the match, while Charlotte Taylor (five tackles, 14 disposals), Eliza James (four tackles, eight disposals), and Erica Fowler (four tackles, six hitouts) also brought the pressure.

Lauren Butler was handy with 13 disposals and three marks, draftee Lucy Cronin six disposals, two tackles), Alana Porter (six disposals), and Nell Morris-Dalton (eight disposals) also had an impact.

For the Swans Sofia Hurley was huge around the contest with 18 disposals, 16 tackles, and six clearances, as was Tanya Kennedy with 10 tackles and 13 disposals of her own.

Eliza Vale (22 disposals, seven marks) was everywhere, while each of Montana Ham, Lisa Steane, and Ella Heads had 20 disposals for the day.

In the ruck Ally Morphett registered 23 hitouts and 15 disposals, and Giselle Davies played backup with 17 hitouts, eight disposals and a goal.

Sarah Grunden, Holly Cooper, and Montana Beruldsen each kicked a goal, while both Bella Smith and Cynthia Hamilton had quieter days in front of the big sticks.

Recent recruits Lara Hausegger (five disposals) and Kiara Hillier (11 disposals) were serviceable, as were Alice Mitchell (eight disposals), Ruby Sargent-Wilson (six disposals), and Paige Sheppard (13 disposals).

Carlton v Geelong

Carlton held on against a surging Geelong side to land a three-point win at Ikon Park on Saturday.

Draft-eligible trio Holly Ridewood (15 disposals), Hannah Scott (14 disposals), and Zoe Hargreaves (12 disposals) all played their first VFLW match of the season for Carlton after being promoted from the Northern Knights in the Coates League.

Abbey McDonald starred for Geelong with 35 disposals and 12 marks, while Brooke Plummer and Chantal Mason each hit the scoreboard. Bryde O'Rourke also gathered 10 disposals playing outside the contest.

Southern Saints v North Melbourne

North Melbourne claimed its first win since round two in dramatic circumstances against the Southern Saints.

A late behind to Brooke Sheridan broke the tie for the Roos, and proved enough to register the win. Sheridan kicked an important goal earlier in the day, too, and took seven marks for the game in an important performance.

The sole AFLW-listed player on the field, St Kilda's Caitlin Matthews was impactful with her 10 disposals.

Casey v Williamstown

Williamstown posted its second draw of the season after going goal-for-goal with Casey for the duration of the game.

AFLW Demon Georgia Campbell kicked two goals for Casey from 13 disposals, while also registering 29 hitouts for the match. Ryleigh Wotherspoon (10 disposals, seven tackles) and Grace Hill (nine disposals) also played in the draw.

Former Sydney AFLW player Bridie Kennedy hit the scoreboard for Williamstown while also laying six tackles.

Greater Western Sydney v Essendon

Greater Western Sydney made its sojourn in the VFLW a clean sweep, claiming a 47-point win over Essendon at Blacktown on Sunday.

Madison Brazendale's impressive form culminated in one final 20 disposal, 12 tackle game, and Emily Pease (18 disposals, 11 tackles) also brought the pressure.

Working through the midfield Mikayla Pauga had 20 touches and seven tackles as both Georgia Garnett and Jess Doyle hit the scoreboard.

Haneen Zreika (17 disposals, two behinds) was dangerous albeit inaccurate, while Courtney Murphy (30 hitouts, six tackles), Kaitlyn Srhoj (16 disposals, three tackles), and Daisy Walker (14 disposals, eight tackles) all continued to impress in their new colours.

Returning from a hamstring concern Katherine Smith (16 disposals) moved well, as did defensive trio Caitlin Miller (seven disposals), Cambridge McCormick (16 disposals), and Tarni Evans (18 disposals).

Matilda Dyke (11 disposals, 14 hitouts) and Alex Morcom (16 disposals, two clearances) were the Bombers' only AFLW-listed players to make the trip.

Western Bulldogs v Box Hill

An Ellie Blackburn-led Western Bulldogs outfit handed Box Hill its second loss of the season, running over the top by 25 points at Whitten Oval.

Blackburn kicked four goals from 20 disposals in impressive fashion, while also recording five clearances for the day.

Playing in the ruck Jorja Borg recorded 16 hitouts, and also kicked a goal, and Mua Laloifi (23 disposals, four marks) played her first game in new colours after being traded to the Dogs in December's player movement period.

Analea McKee (six disposals, three marks), Jess Fitzgerald (15 disposals, three tackles), and Dominique Carruthers (11 disposals, two clearances) also played in the Dogs' win.

Hawks AFLW trio Sophie Locke, Ainslie Kemp, and Sophie Butterworth each kicked a goal for Box Hill, while Tilly Lucas-Rodd had a game-high 24 disposals in their first VFLW game of the year.

Bridget Deed (17 disposals), Charlotte Baskaran (17 disposals), Hayley McLaughlin (13 disposals), Laura Elliott (12 disposals), Laura Stone (10 disposals), and Mikayla Williamson (seven disposals) also played in the loss.

SANFLW

The SANFLW had a bye for the SA v WA state game

WAFLW

The WAFLW had a bye for the SA v WA state game

QAFLW

Wilston Grange v Bond University

Bond University claimed a 31-point victory over Wilston Grange on Saturday to kick off round four.

Former Brisbane AFLW player Arianna Clarke kicked two goals for the winners, while ex-Sun and Saint Tahlia Meyer was damaging with 19 disposals.

Summer Hamilton was Wilston Grange's sole goalkicker for the match.

Southport v University of Queensland

Southport claimed its second win of the season with an eight-point victory over University of Queensland.

Kierra Zerafa continued a strong season, gathering 33 disposals for Southport, while Harriet Knijff was University of Queensland's leading possession winner with 22 for the game.

Maroochydore v Aspley

Aspley has remained undefeated after posting a 49-point win over Maroochydore on Saturday afternoon.

Evie Long, drafted by Brisbane in December, was strong for the victors, gathering 22 disposals and four inside 50s for the day.

For Maroochydore, fellow Brisbane draftee Indiana Williams was clean with her 11 disposals.

Coorparoo v Yeronga

Yeronga remains winless after falling to Coorparoo by 24 points on Saturday.

Another of Brisbane's new draftees, Jacinta Baldwick, was classy for Coorparoo with 19 disposals, two goals, and eight inside 50s, while Jenae Govan kicked three in the win.

Courtney McDonnell and Sienna Morassuti each kicked two goals for Yeronga.