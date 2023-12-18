Kristie-Lee Weston-Turner has been selected by the Western Bulldogs with the No.1 pick of the 2023 AFLW Draft

No.1 pick Kristie-Lee Weston-Turner is presented her Western Bulldogs jumper by Ellie Blackburn during the 2023 AFLW Draft at Marvel Stadium on December 18, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

DYNAMIC key forward Kristie-Lee Weston-Turner has been selected by the Western Bulldogs with the No.1 pick in the 2023 AFLW Draft.

Weston-Turner, 18, is the most local of local products, growing up in the western suburbs of Melbourne.

She played her junior footy with Sunshine Heights and Spotswood – linking up with Bulldogs footy boss Chris Grant and his daughter and current defender, Issy – and represented the Western Jets.

"Someone who's played at that level, knows so much and has been a great player at that level, you don't actually understand how much you learn from them," Weston-Turner told AFL.com.au prior to the draft.

"I just feel so grateful I had that chance to have that bond with him. If I do end up with the Bulldogs, I know I have that personal connection, rather than him just being someone who pops up here and there."

A tall forward at 178cm, Weston-Turner has all the attributes of a small, clean at ground level, quick and agile, with a good eye for finding the space on the ground.

Kristie-Lee Weston-Turner kicks for goal during the AFL National Championships U18 Girls match between Vic Country and Vic Metro at Trevor Barker Beach Oval on August 12, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Weston-Turner, a member of the AFLW Academy, missed nearly three months in 2023 after breaking her wrist playing footy at school, but returned late in the season to play one last game with Vic Metro.

She is likely to combine her football next year with her year 12 studies at Lakeview Senior College in Caroline Springs, and had indicated she would move straight into tertiary study in social work if she was drafted interstate.

