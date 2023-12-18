THE 2023 AFLW Draft is underway.
Check out the list of draft selections as they happen.
Round one
1. Western Bulldogs - Kristie-Lee Weston-Turner (Western Jets)
2. West Coast - Jessica Rentsch (Greater Western Victoria Rebels)
3. Greater Western Sydney - Kaitlyn Srhoj (Peel Thunder)
4. Western Bulldogs - Brooke Barwick (Glenorchy)
5. Melbourne - Alyssia Pisano (Eastern Ranges)
6. Western Bulldogs - Elaine Grigg (Central Districts
7. Carlton - Lila Keck (Bendigo Pioneers)
8. Collingwood - Georgia Clark (Glenorchy)
9. Collingwood - Lucille Cronin (Oakleigh Chargers)
10. St Kilda - Kiera Whiley (Hillside)
11. Western Bulldogs - Cleo Buttifant (Turvey Park FNC)
12. Melbourne - Ryleigh Wotherspoon (Sherwood Districts AFC)
13. Richmond - Isabel Bacon (Sandringham Dragons)
14. West Coast - Kayley Kavanagh (Calder Cannons)
15. Brisbane - Evie Long (Sandgate AFC), matching Sydney's bid
16. Sydney - Sarah Grunden (Calder Cannons)
17. Hawthorn - Mikayla Williamson (Dandenong Stingrays)
18. Geelong - Chantal Mason (Geelong Falcons)
19. Port Adelaide - Piper Window (Glenelg)
20. Essendon - Emily Gough (Sandringham)
21. Brisbane - Sophie Peters (Brisbane Lions Academy)
22. Adelaide - Brooke Boileau (South Adelaide)
23. Geelong - Bryde O'Rourke (Bendigo Pioneers)
24. Melbourne - Jacinta Hose (Eastern Ranges)
25. Port Adelaide - Alissa Brook (South Adelaide)
26. North Melbourne - Ella Slocombe (Claremont)
27. Brisbane - Indiana Williams (Brisbane Lions Academy), matching Adelaide's bid
28. Adelaide - Tamara Henry (Western Jets)
29. Melbourne - Jemma Rigoni (Oakleigh Chargers), matching North Melbourne's bid
30. North Melbourne - Georgia Stubs (Eastern Ranges)
31. Carlton - Meg Robertson (Dandenong Stingrays)
32. Collingwood - Amber Schutte (Gippsland Power)
33. Sydney - Lara Hausegger (Oakleigh Chargers)