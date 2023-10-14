More from Telstra

Australia's best network.

00:33 Mins

Conway's ripper gives Lions red-hot start

Sophie Conway nails this brilliant goal to give her side the perfect start

Watch Now

Latest AFLW Videos
  1. 00:25

    Is star Don in trouble for dumping tackle on Conti?

    Essendon gun Maddy Prespakis may find herself under MRO scrutiny for this tackling action on Monique Conti

    AFLW
  2. 04:41

    AFLW Highlights: Gold Coast v Brisbane

    The Suns and Lions clash in round seven of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  3. 00:36

    Brave Hodder stuns with outrageous MOTY contender

    Courtney Hodder channels Lions' legend Jonathan Brown with this supremely courageous mark

    AFLW
  4. 05:17

    AFLW Highlights: Geelong v Walyalup

    The Cats and Dockers clash in round seven of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  5. 04:54

    AFLW Highlights: Sydney v Hawthorn

    The Swans and Hawks clash in round seven of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  6. 00:29

    Hawks weather the storm and hit the front

    Aine McDonagh kicks her side into the lead with this brilliant goal early in the third term

    AFLW
  7. 00:36

    Cats young gun in potential hot water following off-the-ball incident

    Darcy Moloney may have a case to answer following this hit on Ebony Antonio

    AFLW
  8. 05:04

    AFLW Highlights: St Kilda v GWS

    The Saints and Giants clash in round seven of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  9. 00:30

    Wardlaw thumps it home as Saints hit the front

    Jesse Wardlaw converts the set shot from long range as St Kilda takes an early lead

    AFLW
  10. 05:53

    AFLW Highlights: Adelaide v Western Bulldogs

    The Crows and Bulldogs clash in round seven of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  11. 01:14

    Crows heartbreak as Ballard breaks down after knee injury

    An emotional Abbie Ballard is helped off the ground after clutching at her knee in this horror incident

    AFLW
  12. 00:51

    Kelly never stops running in mesmerising GOTY contender

    Niamh Kelly leaves her opponents for dust as she bursts towards goal with frightening speed to land this Goal of the Year contender

    AFLW

Match Highlights

  • 04:41

    AFLW Highlights: Gold Coast v Brisbane

    The Suns and Lions clash in round seven of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 05:17

    AFLW Highlights: Geelong v Walyalup

    The Cats and Dockers clash in round seven of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 04:54

    AFLW Highlights: Sydney v Hawthorn

    The Swans and Hawks clash in round seven of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 05:04

    AFLW Highlights: St Kilda v GWS

    The Saints and Giants clash in round seven of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 05:53

    AFLW Highlights: Adelaide v Western Bulldogs

    The Crows and Bulldogs clash in round seven of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 05:48

    AFLW Highlights: Fremantle v North Melbourne

    The Dockers and Kangaroos clash in round six of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 05:30

    AFLW Highlights: Richmond v Gold Coast

    The Tigers and Suns clash in round six of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 05:09

    AFLW Highlights: Essendon v Geelong

    The Bombers and Cats clash in round six of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 04:50

    AFLW Highlights: Brisbane v Collingwood

    The Lions and Magpies clash in round six of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW

Match Replays
  • 1:26:57

    AFLW Match Replay: Adelaide v Western Bulldogs

    The Crows and the Bulldogs clash in round seven of the 2023 NAB AFLW Competition

    AFLW
  • 1:21:38

    AFLW Match Replay: Fremantle v North Melbourne

    The Dockers and Kangaroos clash in round six of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 1:22:05

    AFLW Match Replay: Richmond v Gold Coast

    The Tigers and Suns clash in round six of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 1:19:06

    AFLW Match Replay: Essendon v Geelong

    The Bombers and Cats clash in round six of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 1:20:00

    AFLW Match Replay: Brisbane v Collingwood

    The Lions and Magpies clash in round six of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 1:19:42

    AFLW Match Replay: Port Adelaide v Sydney

    The Power and Swans clash in round six of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 1:25:03

    AFLW Match Replay: St Kilda v Hawthorn

    The Saints and Hawks clash in round six of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 1:24:02

    AFLW Match Replay: Melbourne v Adelaide

    The Demons and Crows clash in round six of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 1:21:51

    AFLW Match Replay: GWS v West Coast

    The Giants and Eagles clash in round six of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 1:24:02

    AFLW Match Replay: Western Bulldogs v Carlton

    The Bulldogs and Blues clash in round six of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 1:19:53

    AFLW Match Replay: Adelaide v Gold Coast

    AFLW Match Replay: Adelaide v Gold CoastThe Crows and Suns clash in round five of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 1:24:20

    AFLW Match Replay: Hawthorn v Brisbane

    The Hawks and Lions clash in round five of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW

The W Show

  • 22:23

    The W Show: The 'superpower' driving Dees' GF dream

    Melbourne star Libby Birch joins The W Show to preview the massive Grand Final between the Demons and Lions

    AFLW
  • 22:36

    The W Show: History fuels PF rivals, star mid must 'step up'

    Western Bulldogs skipper Ellie Blackburn joins The W Show to preview preliminary final action and more

    AFLW
  • 22:09

    The W Show: Pies' 'bring it on' mentality, superstar's tag-breaking tactics

    Collingwood co-captain Bri Davey joins The W Show to break down all the semi final action, the All-Aus squad and gives an insight into how to break a tag

    AFLW
  • 22:41

    The W Show: Lions out for revenge, 'dangerous' players who'll define finals

    Essendon captain Bonnie Toogood joins The W Show to preview week one of finals action, how Geelong has become a scoring powerhouse and the players set to star on the big stage

    AFLW
  • 22:46

    The W Show: Which Lion can cause Pies most pain, B&F on the line

    Dogs captain Ellie Blackburn joins The W Show to discuss the her side's must-win clash, who the Pies must watch against Brisbane and the game that could decide the AFLW best and fairest

    AFLW
  • 28:13

    The W Show: Replacing Randall, how to expose the top four

    Collingwood star Ruby Schleicher joins The W Show to discuss a potential replacement for injured Crows star Chelsea Randall, the player in a 'league of their own' and how to defeat the best teams in the competition

    AFLW
  • 23:52

    The W Show: Celebrating Pride, the match-ups shaping finals

    Essendon co-captain Bonnie Toogood joins The W Show to discuss the importance of Pride Round, a potential Grand Final preview and where the Bombers are at after seven rounds

    AFLW
  • 19:27

    The W Show: The Hawks' revival, why fans need draft 'patience'

    Libby Birch joins Sarah Black and Sarah Olle to discuss the Dees' strong R6 finish, the Showdown's star power, and why fans need 'patience'

    AFLW
  • 21:29

    The W Show: Tackling a dangerous issue, the race for the eight

    Collingwood co-captain Bri Davey joins Nat Edwards and Sarah Black to take a look at the season so far, how the Tigers tamed the Lions, and the upcoming Showdown

    AFLW
  • 00:46

    Big departures, key injuries put Dockers in tough spot

    The W Show discuss the difficult circumstances facing Fremantle heading into AFLW season seven

    AFLW
  • 00:56

    Dees developing 'winning edge' to bridge GF gap

    Libby Birch explains Melbourne's challenging pre-season schedule on The W Show

    AFLW
  • 19:18

    The W Show: Why Dees' leaders shielded group from GF review

    Nat Edwards, Sarah Black and Libby Birch preview season seven, delve into the Grand Final rematch and more

    AFLW

Press Conferences

  • 07:09

    AFLW full post-match, R7: Lions

    Watch Brisbane's press conference after round seven's match against Gold Coast

    AFLW
  • 05:30

    AFLW full post-match, R7: Suns

    Watch Gold Coast's press conference after round seven's match against Brisbane

    AFLW
  • 04:59

    AFLW full post-match, R7: Hawks

    Watch Hawthorn's press conference after round seven's match against Sydney

    AFLW
  • 05:38

    AFLW full post-match, R7: Cats

    Watch Geelong's press conference after round seven's match against Walyalup

    AFLW
  • 05:13

    AFLW full post-match, R7: Swans

    Watch Sydney's press conference after round seven's match against Hawthorn

    AFLW
  • 02:48

    AFLW full post-match, R7: Dockers

    Watch Walyalup's press conference after round seven's match against Geelong

    AFLW
  • 04:36

    AFLW full post-match, R7: Giants

    Watch GWS's press conference after round seven's match against St Kilda

    AFLW
  • 03:56

    AFLW full post-match, R7: Saints

    Watch St Kilda's press conference after round seven's match against GWS

    AFLW
  • 04:15

    AFLW full post-match, R7: Crows

    Watch Adelaide's press conference after round seven's match against Western Bulldogs

    AFLW
  • 04:59

    AFLW full post-match, R7: Bulldogs

    Watch Western Bulldogs' press conference after round seven's match against Adelaide

    AFLW
  • 06:19

    AFLW full post-match, R6: Dockers

    Watch Fremantle's press conference after round six's match against Nth Melbourne

    AFLW
  • 04:23

    AFLW full post-match, R6: Kangaroos

    Watch Nth Melbourne's press conference after round six's match against Fremantle

    AFLW

Premier Partner

Major Partners

View All Partners
Page Top

Acknowledgement of Country

In the spirit of reconciliation the AFL acknowledges the Traditional Custodians of country throughout Australia and their connections to land, sea and community. We pay our respect to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples today.