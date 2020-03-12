afl.com.au womens.afl

NAB AFL U18 Championships

2019 Results

MATCH
VENUE
DATE
ROUND 1
Western Australia 12.14 (86) def. Vic Metro 10.9 (69) Lathlain Park Sat, June 8, 10am
Allies 2.7 (19) def. by Vic Country 18.8 (116) UTAS Stadium Sun, June 9, 12:30pm
BYE - South Australia 
ROUND 2
West Australia 4.11 (35) def. by South Australia 7.4 (46) Optus Stadium Sat, June 15, 11am
Vic Metro 7.9 (51) def. by Vic Country 9.10 (64) MCG Sat, June 1, 10:35am
BYE – Allies
ROUND 3
Allies 5.13 (43) def. by Western Australia 10.8 (68) Alberton Oval Sat, June 22, 10:30am 
South Australia 7.8 (50) def. by Vic Metro 9.13 (67) Alberton Oval Sat, June 22, 12:50pm
BYE –  Vic Country
ROUND 4
Vic Metro 10.8 (68) def. by Allies 11.4 (70) GMHBA Stadium Fri, June 28, 10:30am
Vic Country 9.9 (63) def. South Australia 9.8 (62) GMHBA Stadium Fri, June 28, 1:00pm
BYE –Western Australia
ROUND 5
Vic Country 6.10 (46) def by. Western Australia 7.9 (51) Marvel Stadium Wed, July 3, 2.10pm
South Australia 9.12 (66) def. Allies 7.7 (49) Marvel Stadium Wed, July 3, 4.40pm
BYE – Vic Metro

