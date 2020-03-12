NAB AFL U18 Championships
2019 Results
|
MATCH
|
VENUE
|
DATE
|ROUND 1
|Western Australia 12.14 (86) def. Vic Metro 10.9 (69)
|Lathlain Park
|Sat, June 8, 10am
|Allies 2.7 (19) def. by Vic Country 18.8 (116)
|UTAS Stadium
|Sun, June 9, 12:30pm
|BYE - South Australia
|ROUND 2
|West Australia 4.11 (35) def. by South Australia 7.4 (46)
|Optus Stadium
|Sat, June 15, 11am
|Vic Metro 7.9 (51) def. by Vic Country 9.10 (64)
|MCG
|Sat, June 1, 10:35am
|BYE – Allies
|ROUND 3
|Allies 5.13 (43) def. by Western Australia 10.8 (68)
|Alberton Oval
|Sat, June 22, 10:30am
|South Australia 7.8 (50) def. by Vic Metro 9.13 (67)
|Alberton Oval
|Sat, June 22, 12:50pm
|BYE – Vic Country
|ROUND 4
|Vic Metro 10.8 (68) def. by Allies 11.4 (70)
|GMHBA Stadium
|Fri, June 28, 10:30am
|Vic Country 9.9 (63) def. South Australia 9.8 (62)
|GMHBA Stadium
|Fri, June 28, 1:00pm
|BYE –Western Australia
|ROUND 5
|Vic Country 6.10 (46) def by. Western Australia 7.9 (51)
|Marvel Stadium
|Wed, July 3, 2.10pm
|South Australia 9.12 (66) def. Allies 7.7 (49)
|Marvel Stadium
|Wed, July 3, 4.40pm
|BYE – Vic Metro