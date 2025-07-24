Gun South Australia midfielder Dyson Sharp has narrowly won the Larke Medal and been named in the Under-18 All-Australian team

Dyson Sharp celebrates a goal during South Australia's Marsh AFL National Under-18 Boys Championships clash against Vic Country on June 29, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

POTENTIAL top-five pick Dyson Sharp has been named the Larke Medal winner and the captain of the Marsh AFL National Under-18 Boys Championships All-Australian Team after leading South Australia to its first title since 2018.

Sharp underlined his status as a ready-to-go midfielder in this year's draft pool by being the most consistent player of the carnival and claimed the Larke Medal as the best player with 18 votes, ahead of the Allies' Dan Annable and Vic Metro's Ollie Greeves (17 votes).

South Australia's Aidan Schubert (12 votes) and Vic Country pair Josh Lindsay and Riley Onley (both 10 votes) also polled well.

Sharp was one of seven South Australians to be included in the All-Australian line-up, with the full centre line comprising players from the winning squad – wingmen Harley Barker and Matt LeRay, with Sharp in the middle.

Forwards Mitch Marsh, Sam Cumming and Schubert were also selected, as was ruckman Sam Ainsworth after his impressive carnival.

Vic Country, with five players, was the next most having finished its championships with a strong win over Vic Metro last week. Carlton father-son talent Harry Dean was named at full-back, with Willem Duursma and Lindsay also in defence, and Onley and forward Jesse Mellor were also picked in the 23-man team.

Vic Metro's potential top-three pick Cooper Duff-Tytler was named at centre half-forward after spending plenty of his carnival switching between the ruck and forward line, while small forward Lachy Dovaston, midfielder/forward Adam Sweid and Greeves were also recognised for their carnivals with selection.

Exciting speedster Dylan Patterson, who is tied to Gold Coast's Academy, was one of four Allies players in the team, alongside Annable, Lachie Carmichael and Koby Coulson, while Western Australia had three players picked – half-back Jacob Farrow, midfielder Fred Rodriguez and ball-getter Sam Swadling.

There was no bottom-aged player – draft eligible for 2026 – picked, nor was there any two-time All-Australian this year. Tony Bamford, who steered South Australia to its carnival win, was named the All-Australian coach.

2025 MARSH AFL NATIONAL UNDER-18 BOYS CHAMPIONSHIPS ALL-AUSTRALIAN TEAM

B: Jacob Farrow (WA), Harry Dean (Vic Country), Lachlan Carmichael (Allies)

HB: Dylan Patterson (Allies), Willem Duursma (Vic Country), Josh Lindsay (Vic Country)

C: Harley Barker (SA), Dyson Sharp (SA), Matthew LeRay (SA)

HF: Sam Cumming (SA), Cooper Duff-Tytler (Vic Metro), Fred Rodriguez (WA)

F: Mitch Marsh (SA), Aidan Schubert (SA), Lachy Dovaston (Vic Metro)

Foll: Sam Ainsworth (SA), Oliver Greeves (Vic Metro), Daniel Annable (Allies)

I/C: Koby Coulson (Allies), Jesse Mellor (Vic Country), Riley Onley (Vic Country), Sam Swadling (WA), Adam Sweid (Vic Metro)

Coach: Tony Bamford (SA)

Captain: Dyson Sharp (SA)