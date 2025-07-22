Tom De Koning, Oscar Allen and Zeke Uwland. Pictures: AFL Photos

THE 2025 draft order is taking shape as the season draws to a close, but the futures of at least eight players – five top draft prospects and three free agents – are set to have a major impact on the make-up of the first round of this year’s draft.

West Coast is almost certain to hold the No.1 pick this year, having fallen four games back in last place, while Richmond is currently set to have picks No.2 and No.3 courtesy of a trade with North Melbourne last year, which netted them the Roos' first-round pick (currently pick No.2).

However, bids on draftees and free agency compensation picks are set to bloat the first round, with Gold Coast's talented Academy duo Zeke Uwland and Dylan Patterson both a chance to be top five picks (they were picks No.1 and No.4 respectively in Cal Twomey's Phantom Form Guide published this week).

Brisbane Academy player Dan Annable has also firmed as a potential top 10 selection, while Carlton father-son Harry Dean and Sydney Academy prospect Max King have also shot into top 15 calculations, meaning bids on those players on draft night will push later picks further down the order.

Free agency compensation picks, which will be determined by the AFL in October, are also set to impact the early part of the draft with West Coast's Oscar Allen, Carlton's Tom De Koning and Essendon's Sam Draper among those that could net their sides band one compensation should they depart.

St Kilda's big-money offer for De Koning is certain to land Carlton band one compensation, which would be a pick immediately after that tied to their finishing position this year. The Blues are currently 12th on the ladder, which is pick No.7, meaning (as it stands) the compensation pick for De Koning would be pick No.8.

Allen is weighing up interest from Brisbane that could also see West Coast snare band one compensation, which would give them picks No.1 (for finishing last) and No.2 (for Allen).

Draper is also considering interest from both Adelaide and Brisbane, as well as an offer to stay at Essendon. However, there is conjecture among list managers as to whether those offers are big enough to secure Essendon a band one compensation pick (after the Bombers' first pick) or band two (at the end of the first round).

Sam Draper in action ahead of the R3 match between Essendon and Port Adelaide at Marvel Stadium on March 27, 2025. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

Regardless of bids and compensation picks, there has already been significant change to the first part of the draft, with four of the current bottom eight sides having already traded out their first picks.

Richmond has North Melbourne's pick (currently No.2), Essendon has Melbourne's selection (No.6), Hawthorn has Carlton's pick (No.7), while Gold Coast has Port Adelaide's selection (currently No.8).

West Coast's gamble on Carlton in last year's trade period will face another test on Thursday night, with the Blues to play Hawthorn in a game that will have ramifications on the draft order.

The Eagles hold Hawthorn's first pick in this year's draft (which is currently pick No.14 but will blow out due to bids and compensation picks) following a deal last year where they opted to take the first pick tied to the Hawks instead of that tied to Carlton.

Having essentially bet that the Blues would finish higher on the ladder in 2025 than Hawthorn, the Hawks could rub salt into the wound on Thursday night with another win that could lift their ladder position and send Carlton the other way, boosting their own draft hand and making the Eagles' pick less valuable.

YOUR CLUB'S DRAFT PICKS

(after round 19)

Adelaide: 16, 42, 49, 52, 67, 70

Brisbane: 17, 37, 41, 46, 47, 58, 71

Carlton: 35, 43, 61

Collingwood: 36, 54, 64, 72

Essendon: 5, 6, 22, 23

Fremantle: 12, 30, 39, 48, 66

Geelong: 15, 33, 51, 69

Gold Coast: 8, 11, 18, 29, 57, 65

Greater Western Sydney: 13, 31, 34

Hawthorn: 7, 25, 55, 68

Melbourne: 24, 53, 60

North Melbourne: 20, 21, 38, 56

Port Adelaide: 26, 44, 62

St Kilda: 4, 40, 59

Sydney: 9, 27, 45, 63

West Coast: 1, 14, 19, 32, 50

Western Bulldogs: 10, 28

INDICATIVE DRAFT ORDER

(after round 19, not including compensation picks and bids)

ROUND ONE

1. West Coast

2. Richmond (tied to North Melbourne)

3. Richmond

4. St Kilda

5. Essendon

6. Essendon (tied to Melbourne)

7. Hawthorn (tied to Carlton)

8. Gold Coast (tied to Port Adelaide)

9. Sydney

10. Western Bulldogs

11. Gold Coast

12) Fremantle

13. Greater Western Sydney

14. West Coast (tied to Hawthorn)

15. Geelong

16. Adelaide

17. Brisbane

18. Gold Coast (tied to Collingwood)

ROUND TWO

19. West Coast

20. North Melbourne

21. North Melbourne (tied to Richmond)

22. Essendon (tied to St Kilda)

23. Essendon

24. Melbourne

25. Hawthorn (tied to Carlton)

26. Port Adelaide

27. Sydney

28. Western Bulldogs

29. Gold Coast

30. Fremantle

31. Greater Western Sydney

32. West Coast (tied to Hawthorn)

33. Geelong

34. Greater Western Sydney (tied to Adelaide)

35. Carlton (tied to Brisbane)

36. Collingwood

ROUND THREE

37. Brisbane (tied to West Coast)

38. North Melbourne

39. Fremantle (tied to Richmond)

40. St Kilda

41. Brisbane (tied to Essendon)

42. Adelaide (tied to Melbourne)

43. Carlton

44. Port Adelaide

45. Sydney

46. Brisbane (tied to Western Bulldogs)

47. Brisbane (tied to Gold Coast)

48. Fremantle

49. Adelaide (tied to Greater Western Sydney)

50. West Coast (tied to Hawthorn)

51. Geelong

52. Adelaide

53. Melbourne (tied to Brisbane)

54. Collingwood

ROUND FOUR

55. Hawthorn (tied to West Coast)

56. North Melbourne

57. Gold Coast (tied to Richmond)

58. Brisbane (tied to St Kilda)

59. St Kilda (tied to Essendon)

60. Melbourne

61. Carlton

62. Port Adelaide

63. Sydney

64. Collingwood (tied to Western Bulldogs)

65. Gold Coast

66. Fremantle

67. Adelaide (tied to Greater Western Sydney)

68. Hawthorn

69. Geelong

70. Adelaide

71. Brisbane

72. Collingwood