Essendon has handed Andrew McGrath the top job after Zach Merrett stepped down

Zach Merrett and Andrew McGrath celebrate Essendon's win over Collingwood in round 17, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

FORMER No.1 draft pick Andrew McGrath has been unveiled as Essendon's new captain for 2026.

McGrath replaces Zach Merrett in the role after the six-time Crichton Medal winner stepped down last month following his failed trade move to arch rival Hawthorn.

McGrath, 27, will take the reins after serving as vice-captain since 2023.

"The overwhelming approval from the playing group and coaching staff in naming Andy as our new captain tells the story in itself, really," Bombers footy boss Daniel McPherson said.

"This is a well-deserved achievement and a fitting honour for someone who's frequently set the example of exactly what an Essendon person should be.

"We're thrilled for Andy and we know he'll handle the responsibility with the level of character and dedication we've grown accustomed to seeing from him."

Andrew McGrath looks on after the R2 match between Essendon and Adelaide at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on March 22, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

The appointment comes on a day of change for Essendon, with CEO Craig Vozzo announcing he was resigning from the role to spend more time with his family in South Australia.

Merrett, who led the Bombers for the past three seasons, will not have an official leadership role after relinquishing the top job.

"Zach was consistently outstanding in his service as captain and did himself proud. Although he won't be in a formal role this season, he remains an integral person for our players to look up to and learn from," McPherson said.

Kyle Langford, Mason Redman and Nic Martin remain in the club's leadership group for 2026, while midfielders Sam Durham and Jye Caldwell have been added for the first time.

Former Gold Coast player Brayden Fiorini has also been elevated after an impressive pre-season with his new club.

Brayden Fiorini during an Essendon training session at NEC Hangar on November 10, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

"It is great for Kyle, Mase and Nic to continue in their leadership roles and it highlights their growth as leaders; they are a terrific voice for our players who command respect for good reason," McPherson said.

"We're also rapt to have Jye, Sam and Brayden to round out our leadership group this year. They'll all play key roles for us both on-field and off – we feel really confident in the mix of experienced and newer faces we have on board there."