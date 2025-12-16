Essendon CEO Craig Vozzo. Picture: Essendon FC

ESSENDON is on the hunt for a new Chief Executive Officer after Craig Vozzo stepped down for personal reasons.

Vozzo has been in charge for the past three seasons and has made the decision to resign to be closer to his family in South Australia.

It comes just months after David Barham resigned as club chair, with former player Andrew Welsh replacing him.

Star midfielder Zach Merrett has also resigned as captain of the men's side following his failed push to be traded to Hawthorn.

Vozzo took on the top job at the Bombers in late 2022 following the departure of Xavier Campbell and the very short tenure of Andrew Thorburn as CEO.

Craig Vozzo speaking to media during the Trade Period at Marvel Stadium in 2019. Picture: AFL Photos

Chief Operating Officer Nick Ryan will be acting CEO until a replacement has been appointed.

Vozzo said that while it had been one of the most difficult decisions he has had to make, the time was right to prioritise family.

"I've been living away from my home and my wider family and friends back in South Australia for 15-plus years now," Vozzo said.

"My initial three-year contract was coming to an end, which gave me the opportunity to reflect on my future.

"Following the conclusion of our AFLW season and men's draft, I returned to South Australia for a few weeks to be around family and my closest friends, to have some quiet time to deeply reflect.

"In that time, it really reinforced to me that it is the right time in my life to take a step back from the CEO role and further prioritise my family ahead of my career.

"This has been one of the most difficult decisions I've ever had to make, because I love this football club and everything it stands for to so many.

"I have great confidence in the current direction of our club and our leaders, 'Welshy', the Board, our executive team, Brad Scott and Natalie Wood. The foundations are strong, and I'm excited about what the future holds for Essendon."

Welsh thanked Vozzo for his significant "enormous contribution" to the club during his time in the role.

"His deep understanding of football has been pivotal in reshaping our football programs, which underwent significant transformation under his leadership," he said.

"The foundations he has helped establish across our AFL and AFLW programs, our commercial operations and our facilities put us in a strong position.

"His strategic leadership and diligent work have strengthened every aspect of our club, and we are well positioned to build on that momentum.

"Craig has worked incredibly hard leading this club and we recognise his unique expertise in football operations. We are actively exploring options to retain him at Essendon in a consultancy capacity, particularly in our list management and recruiting areas where his knowledge and experience would continue to be invaluable.

Andrew Welsh at The Hangar. Picture: Essendon FC

"I want to personally thank Craig for his service to our club. He has navigated some challenging periods with integrity and professionalism and leaves us in a stronger position than when he arrived. We wish him, Christine, Charlotte, Isla and Jonah all the very best for the future.

"The Board has commenced a thorough process to identify our next CEO, someone who possesses the right blend of leadership capability, strategic vision, and cultural alignment to guide us through our next chapter. We are committed to ensuring a smooth transition to continue the progress the Club has made."