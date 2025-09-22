There's more board upheaval at Essendon, adding to a tumultuous off-season

Essendon president David Barham addresses the media on July 19, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

DAVID Barham has stepped down as Essendon president, handing the reins over to vice-president and former player Andrew Welsh.

Barham's decision to relinquish the presidency comes with the Bombers in turmoil, having lost ruck Sam Draper to free agency and with skipper Zach Merrett exploring a move to arch rival Hawthorn.

Star defender Jordan Ridley is also disaffected after years of injury trouble, as the club embarks on an off-season overhaul of its high performance program.

Essendon finished 15th in 2025 with just six wins in its third season under coach Brad Scott, who took the job in the first months of Barham's presidency in late 2022 after former coach Ben Rutten was sacked.

In a letter to members, Barham said the club needed someone with the energy "to continue to build and develop the club and achieve on-field success".

"Since becoming president, I have repeatedly said that sustained, long-term success relies on unity, stability and alignment and this transition to Andrew Welsh ensures that is maintained," he said.

"I have enormous faith in both Brad Scott and (CEO) Craig Vozzo. They are the future and will lead us to success. They are talented, committed professionals who have outstanding values, and it has been a pleasure to work with them. They both put the club first always."

David Barham, President of Essendon, speaks with Zach Merrett during the 2025 Brownlow Medal at Crown Palladium. Picture: AFL Photos

Welsh, 42, joined the Essendon board in 2022 and served as director of football governance. He played 162 games for the Bombers from 2002-2011, before embarking on a successful career as a property developer.

The president's departure comes after Merrett publicly addressed his future at the Brownlow Medal on Monday night, almost two weeks after he met with Hawthorn coach Sam Mitchell.

Merrett said he felt "shame" as he plans to leave the Bombers for a long-time rival.

"The Bombers fans are the best in the competition," he told the Seven Network.

"There's still things I need to work on to see where I end up.

"It's a bit of a shame at the moment, I am not there to upset fans, I appreciate them dearly."

Merrett is contracted at Essendon until the end of 2027, but his position at the club appears untenable even though the Bombers are publicly saying he will not be traded.

- with AAP