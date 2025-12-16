After becoming a central story of the Trade Period, Bailey Humphrey has opened up on why he looked at a move away from the Suns

Bailey Humphrey kicks the ball during Gold Coast's clash against Carlton in round 22, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

BAILEY Humphrey says his desire to explore a move from Gold Coast had nothing to do with the club and everything to do with family struggles in his hometown of Moe.

Humphrey was one of the central stories in October's Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period after being photographed with new Melbourne coach Steven King and club great Nathan Jones.

With a sniff the 21-year-old was on the lookout to move, Hawthorn and Collingwood, among others, also spoke to him.

However, with three years remaining on his contract, the Suns weren't willing to budge on the powerful gamebreaker, who is fresh off a breakout third season.

Speaking for the first time since the explosive event, Humphrey said the Suns had welcomed him back with open arms early in the pre-season.

"The reason it hasn't been so awkward is because it never was about the people at the club, money, or anything about leaving," he said.

Bailey Humphrey celebrates a goal during the elimination final between Fremantle and Gold Coast at Optus Stadium on September 6, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

"I've got some great friendships here.

"It was all about family and I think the boys understood that. It was never awkward.

"I did a heap of optional training sessions when I got back. It was never like I was scared to show up because I thought it was going to be awkward."

Although not keen to elaborate on his family issues, Humphrey said he thought moving closer to home could have made them easier to deal with.

"I'm a big family person and didn't want too much of the stress," he said.

Bailey Humphrey ahead of Gold Coast's clash with Brisbane in the 2025 semi-final. Picture: AFL Photos

"It's hard to put it into perspective, (but) if something happened at home, it's a bit harder to get there and deal with it.

"I just thought with the struggles going on back at home it would have been a bit easier to deal with that if Melbourne (the city) was an option to go back.

"It was never about the people at the club. I love the club. I love the people.

"They made it very clear they weren't going to trade me, and that's a good thing. It just means they love me and want me at the club."

Gold Coast could hardly value Humphrey any higher.

The No.6 pick from the 2022 draft, he finished fourth behind Matt Rowell, Noah Anderson and Touk Miller in a 2025 best and fairest count that followed the Suns' maiden finals appearance.

Bailey Humphrey during the Elimination Final between Fremantle and Gold Coast at Optus Stadium, September 6, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

He was central to the landmark elimination final win against Fremantle in Perth, kicking three second-quarter goals to split the game open.

When asked about his future, Humphrey remained tight-lipped.

"I'm just focusing on now and how I can be the best teammate and person around the club," he said.

"I'm not looking too far ahead.

"I've got a contract to live up to and I'm just focusing on this season and what I can best do for the team. It's a pretty exciting season for the Suns."