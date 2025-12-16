Kysaiah Pickett, North Melbourne coach Darren Crocker, Harley Reid and Nat Fyfe. Pictures: AFL Photos

30. Big year and big deal for star Dee

Kozzy Pickett's season started with a suspension hanging over from 2024 and ended with a contract that takes him through to 2034. What happened in the middle was some of the most electrifying football produced in 2025 as Pickett became a goalkicking midfield weapon, a first-time All-Australian, and a target of home-state club Fremantle. Pickett had been in the Dockers' sights through 2024, and an eventual move west had looked likely. Melbourne orchestrated a stunning turnaround, however, and made its dynamic star the longest signed player in the AFL – surpassing Freo's Hayden Young (2033) – and one of its best paid, with his new nine-year arrangement worth around $12 million. Pickett produced some of the individual games of the season, including five-goal masterclasses against Sydney and Fremantle, and booted a matchwinner against Brisbane in round 10 to show he will be worth every cent to the Demons.

29. Brave Blue steps away amid mental health challenge

Carlton key forward Harry McKay first felt like was "not a great place mentally" in late February as the season approached, with the 27-year-old putting on a "façade" for a little while but eventually getting to the point where he had to put his hand up and say he needed help. McKay played in round one and was a late withdrawal against Hawthorn in round two, with coach Michael Voss later explaining he was dealing with personal challenges and would be out indefinitely. After playing with the Blues' VFL team, McKay spoke to twin brother Ben on their pair's podcast, detailing his challenges in a heartfelt conversation. "The moment I did (seek help), that support has been so beautiful - from partner, family, the wider football community and definitely everyone involved in my club … it's blown me away." McKay returned to play 12 games for the season, kicking 22 goals, including a match-sealing set shot against St Kilda in one of his 2025 highlights.

28. Future takes shape with crucial Eagles haul

After four years of poor on-field results, the 2025 Telstra AFL Draft shapes as the crucial turning point in West Coast's long and testing rebuild. The Eagles added the best and most versatile player in the pool, with No.1 pick Willem Duursma joining the club and becoming the fourth sibling in his family to reach the big Leagues, alongside Yasmine (Carlton), Xavier (Essendon) and Zane (North Melbourne). The Eagles also added versatile ruck Cooper Duff-Tytler (pick No.4) and the best kick in the draft, Josh Lindsay (No.19), on night one. Among their other selections, rookie midfielder Fred Rodriguez could also prove an absolute local steal. The list changes didn't stop there as Andrew McQualter puts his stamp on the group ahead of season two, with recycled midfielders Finlay Macrae, Deven Robertson and Harry Schoenberg also joining during the SSP window and Brandon Starcevich and Tyler Young secured through trades. It was a massive off-season that the club will hope sets it up to climb in 2026.

27. Freo champs bid emotional farewell

There was extra emotion attached to the Dockers' finals campaign in 2025 as they bid farewell to two of their great champions in Nat Fyfe and Michael Walters. The end came quickly for Walters mid-season due to an ongoing knee issue, ending a glittering 239-game career that inspired a generation of Indigenous players. Fyfe, meanwhile, fought through his own injuries to play one last final, giving fans the chance to say goodbye to the club's greatest player. A dual Brownlow medallist and three-time All Australian and club champion, Fyfe retired content that he had given everything he could to the game, maintaining perspective after a heartbreaking end to his 248th and final game. "The game does not give up its rewards very easily and there's a lot more times you finish a season heartbroken than the opposite," Fyfe said. "I don't think I needed anything else from the game. We all want to win premierships, but I do have some contentedness that I tried everything and gave absolutely everything to the club."

26. Unbeaten Roos create more AFLW history

North Melbourne completed the perfect season in 2025 and created history as the AFLW's first team to win back-to-back premierships, going undefeated for the second straight season. The all-conquering Roos went on an historic 27-game winning run across 2024-25, absorbing the best that opposition teams could throw at them and then executing clinically time and time again. Their crowning moment came at Ikon Park in November, overpowering Brisbane 9.2 (56) to 2.4 (16) in the third consecutive Grand Final between the two teams. Midfielder Eilish Sheerin won the best-on-ground medal with two goals, 28 disposals and nine clearances, defender Libby Birch became the first four-time AFLW premiership player, while League best-and-fairest winner Ash Riddell set a new AFLW Grand Final record with 38 disposals. More than anything, however, the Roos cemented their status as a champion team under coach Darren Crocker, with the rest of the competition now looking for any way they can make up ground on the club's dominant AFLW program.

25. Minor premier out in straight sets

Adelaide was a major story in 2025 for both its rapid rise up the ladder and its swift exit from finals, making it hard to define the season as either a success or a failure. When isolated, the home and away season was a massive success for the Crows, who jumped from 15th in 2024 to finish as minor premiers in 2025, winning 18 games. They won 12 of 13 games heading into finals and looked every bit a premiership contender under brilliant captain Jordan Dawson, building arguably the game's most dangerous forward line and a rock-solid defence that contained much-improved players Josh Worrell and Mark Keane. Come September, however, the Crows were gone after back-to-back losses against Collingwood and Hawthorn, becoming the first minor premier since 1983 to lose two straight finals. Success or failure? The Crows' response in 2026 will be telling, having gained valuable finals experience that exposed the remaining areas of their game that need improving.

24. Bounce dead as Swann makes big calls

One of the AFL's most accomplished club chief executives, Greg Swann moved from reigning premier Brisbane to AFL House in July to take up the role of executive general manager of football performance, quickly winning over the football public when speaking about his vision for the game's future. Key parts of that vision became clear in October when the AFL announced it was scrapping the centre bounce and removing the substitute in a win for the 18 clubs who lobbied hard for a five-player interchange bench. The changes continued after October's commission meeting, with Swann's desire to shorten quarters leading to a further seven changes, including the introduction of a free kick for the last disposal out of bounds between the 50m arcs. As well as appointing Swann, the AFL welcomed Sydney CEO Tom Harley as the League's new chief operating officer, with the experienced leader given a mandate to mandate to "deepen alignment across the industry and strengthen relationships with clubs".

23. 'Gov' content after concussion call

Champion West Coast defender Jeremy McGovern knew "deep down" that his career was likely over before he fronted the AFL Concussion Panel in June following a head knock against Melbourne in round eight. After failing to advance through concussion protocols due to ongoing symptoms, and with a history of multiple concussions over his career, McGovern was referred to the specialist panel, which forced his premature retirement. It closed a brilliant 197-game career, which saw McGovern establish himself as one of the game's great modern defenders and a master interceptor, winning five All-Australian blazers, including four consecutive from 2016-19. A club champion in 2024 and premiership hero in 2018, McGovern was left gutted that he could not play a final game, but said retirement was the right decision. "I'm at peace with it, it's OK, because I respect the game … there's a beauty to it that it can be taken away at any time," the defender said. "It's sad not getting the fairytale, but I'm at peace with it. It's the right decision."

22. Harley locks in future after turning down monster offers

From the moment a photo surfaced of Hawthorn coach Sam Mitchell seated next to Harley Reid at Tom Barrass' wedding reception in February, there was intrigue around the Hawks' interest in the young Eagles' superstar. It was for good reason, too, given it later emerged that the Hawks had attempted to woo Reid with an 11-year offer that would have pushed towards $20 million across the life of the deal. Reid was presented with multiple deals through 2025 and took time to consider his future as he played through incredible pressure and expectation for a 19-year-old in his second season. The Tongala jet hit an excellent patch of form through the second half of the season but suffered a season-ending syndesmosis injury in late July. Come August, it was confirmed he had signed a two-year extension through to the end of 2028, giving the Eagles a chance to accelerate their rebuild and convince Reid his long-term future should be in the west.

21. RIP Robert Walls

Carlton legend Robert Walls was remembered as a devoted family man and an inspiring teacher when hundreds of mourners gathered at the MCG in May to pay their respects and celebrate his incredible life. Diagnosed with cancer in 2023, Walls died, aged 74, on May 15, after using Victoria's assisted dying laws to end his life. A star player in three Carlton flags (1968, 1970, 1972), a premiership coach with the Blues (1987), and long-time respected media analyst, the Australian Football Hall of Fame member was described above all as a caring and loving father to his children Rebecca, David and Daniel, dying 19 years after his beloved wife Erin lost her own battle with cancer. Walls penned a message before his death to be read out at his funeral service, telling mourners: "I want you to remember the good times - of which there were plenty. I indeed have had a fortunate life." The innovative and inspiring coach and teacher signed off: "Enough from me; goodbye, best wishes and be kind to each other, Wallsy."