Vic Country star Willem Duursma has been taken at pick No.1 in the 2025 Telstra AFL Draft

No.1 pick Willem Duursma (centre) with his fellow first-round draftees during the 2025 Telstra AFL Draft at Marvel Stadium on November 19, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

WEST Coast has crowned Willem Duursma the No.1 pick in the 2025 Telstra AFL Draft, confirming the talented teenager as the fourth sibling in his family to join AFL/AFLW ranks.

In a defining night for the rebuilding club, the Eagles added three new players with first-round selections and shaped the top of the order by lodging early Academy and father-son bids in a first round stretched to 25 picks on Wednesday night.

>> PLAYER PROFILES Highlights, stats and full bios of every draftee

>> DRAFT HUB Click here for the latest draft news



Duursma joins sister Yasmin (Carlton) and brothers Xavier (Essendon) and Zane (North Melbourne) at the top level after becoming the fourth No.1 pick in West Coast's history and its second in three years, alongside young star Harley Reid (2023), who presented Duursma with his jumper on stage.

The Eagles held the first two selections in Wednesday night's first round of the draft and opted for Duursma immediately before launching the first of their four bids through the first round.

There were nine bids in total through the first round, with more to follow when the draft continues on Thursday night, with North Melbourne holding the next live pick at No.26.

Learn More 04:59

West Coast informed Duursma on Wednesday afternoon that he would be the No.1 pick, with the dynamic 18-year-old shaping as a valuable and versatile addition with his ability to play as an intercepting defender, tall midfielder or attacking forward who is strong in the air and at ground level.

"It's really special. I'm just trying to soak it all in. I'm very happy and just super excited that it's all happened and its finally here," Duursma told AFL.com.au shortly after being crowned the No.1 pick at Marvel Stadium.

Learn More 03:15

"You dream about the moment of being picked up and getting around to all your family and friends … and that was probably the most special part."

In what could be the pivotal draft of West Coast's long-running rebuild, Duursma became the club's prime target through the second half of the season, edging ahead of fellow No.1 pick contenders Cooper Duff-Tytler and Zeke Uwland.

Learn More 01:31

Duursma has thrived throughout his draft year, starring for Gippsland Power and earning selection in the Coates Talent League team of the year, while also stepping up for Vic Country to earn All-Australian honours and win his team's MVP award.

A member of the Marsh AFL National Academy, the 193cm utility also made two VFL senior appearances with the Casey Demons and shapes as a player who could make an immediate impact under coach Andrew McQualter in 2026.

Hailing from Foster, two hours east of Melbourne, Duursma is the first player selected out of Gippsland Power with the No.1 pick since St Kilda and Essendon star Brendon Goddard in 2002.

Learn More 02:26

West Coast secured the No.1 pick after winning just one game in its first season under McQualter, with the club also granted pick No.2 as compensation for losing co-captain and key forward Oscar Allen.

The club used pick No.2 to launch a pair of bids on Gold Coast Academy star Uwland and Carlton father-son player Harry Dean, with both clubs quickly matching after orchestrating separate picks swaps.

The Blues traded pick No.9 to Essendon and pick No.11 to North Melbourne, receiving a swathe of later picks to help it match the early bid on key defender Dean, who is the son of dual premiership player Peter.

Learn More 02:06

The Eagles were finally able to use their second selection, snaring Duff-Tytler at No.4 and adding the athletic ruck/forward to a young midfield that is quickly being transformed with fresh talent.

Richmond entered the draft at pick No.5, lodging bids on Gold Coast Academy speedster Dylan Patterson and Brisbane Academy midfielder Daniel Annable, with both Queensland clubs matching.

The Tigers then opted for South Australian midfielder Sam Cumming at No.7 and Victorian speedster Sam Grlj at No.8 in a pair of draft-shaping selections, building on their haul of young talent from 2024.

Sam Cumming poses with former Tigers player Bachar Houli after being drafted with pick seven by Richmond during the 2025 Telstra AFL Draft at Marvel Stadium on November 19, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Draft bolter Sullivan Robey was left on the board until No.9 when Essendon swooped, adding the big-bodied midfielder after a barnstorming end to the season which saw him boot four goals in the Coates Talent League Grand Final after initially missing selection for the Eastern Ranges.

The Bombers also held pick No.10 and selected skilful West Perth half-back/midfielder Jacob Farrow with the second of their back-to-back selections.

Melbourne used its own back-to-back selections to snare Eastern Ranges defender Xavier Taylor (No.11) and Glenelg small forward Latrelle Pickett (No.12), who is the cousin of Demons superstar Kysaiah Pickett.

Learn More 01:06

The Bombers were back on the board at No.13 with the selection that it secured from the Blues, adding depth to their midfield with talented South Australian ball-winner Dyson Sharp.

Greater Western Sydney then traded a future second-round pick to Hawthorn in order to move from No.16 to No.14, using its new selection to bid on Sydney Academy defender Harry Kyle, with the Swans matching.

The Giants then added Eastern Ranges defender Oskar Taylor at No.15 before North Melbourne swooped on exciting small forward Lachy Dovaston at No.16.

Lachy Dovaston poses with Glenn Archer after being drafted by North Melbourne with pick 16 in the 2025 Telstra AFL Draft at Marvel Stadium. Picture: AFL Photos

The Hawks added another future second-round selection in a trade with West Coast, moving back one pick and allowing the Eagles to bid on Gold Coast Academy midfielders Jai Murray at No.17 and Beau Addinsall at No.18, with both matched.

The bids meant Gold Coast emerged with four first-round selections on Wednesday night, adding another injection of Academy talent to a list that is looming large in 2026.

West Coast secured Vic Country and Geelong Falcons captain Josh Lindsay at No.19, adding skill to its half-back line, with Hawthorn then adding Central District forward Cameron Nairn.

The Western Bulldogs bid on Sydney Academy defender Lachlan Carmichael at No.21, with the Swans choosing not to match and clearing a path for the Allies MVP to join Luke Beveridge's team.

Adelaide looked local by adding South Australian forward Mitch Marsh at No.22, with Central District key forward Aidan Schubert (Hawthorn) and Sturt midfielder Harley Barker (Geelong) realising their AFL dreams at No.23 and No.24 respectively.

Fremantle was the last club to enter the draft at No.25, closing out the first round by securing Essendon NGA talent Adam Sweid and the Bombers chose not to match.