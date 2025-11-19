A second-year Crow has requested a trade to Carlton, with three other players in the Blues' sights

L-R: Lauren Bella, Brooke Boileau, Cambridge McCormick and Ally Morphett. Pictures: AFL Photos

CARLTON will get aggressive as it attempts to build on its AFLW finals success, with Adelaide youngster Brooke Boileau officially requesting a trade to the Blues and with the club targeting another deal for Gold Coast ruck Lauren Bella as well.

Greater Western Sydney defender Cambridge McCormick and Sydney ruck Ally Morphett have also been in Carlton's sights recently, though the pair are contracted and moves for the talented duo would therefore be difficult to execute.

Boileau, who was Adelaide's first pick in the 2023 draft, told the Crows at her exit interview earlier this week that she would like to be traded to Carlton after 18 games across her first two seasons at the club.

It follows a campaign where the young midfielder earned a spot in the AFLPA's 22under22 side, as well as winning a Rising Star nomination following a 17-disposal performance against Sydney back in September.

Carlton is also considered the frontrunners to land a move for Gold Coast's Bella, with the important ruck having been courted by multiple sides recently as she explores potential opportunities elsewhere.

But the Blues are now seen as the favourites to secure Bella – despite a contract at the Suns through until 2027 – in a deal that would also help Rhyce Shaw's side stash more picks for its crop of highly rated Academy talents at next month's draft.

Carlton has been assessing the ruck market and also met with Sydney's All-Australian tall Morphett recently, though she is contracted through until 2027 with the Swans adamant they will not be entertaining a trade for the youngster.

The Giants are also expected to dig their heels in with the Blues over an interest in McCormick, who is another to have flagged a desire to land at Ikon Park just weeks after being named in the AFLW's extended All-Australian squad.

McCormick, who is contracted for 2026, has emerged as one of the League's best defensive options this season and averaged 16.6 disposals and 2.9 marks across the campaign.

Carlton is widely viewed as one of the AFLW's most attractive destinations ahead of next month's Trade Period, with the young Blues blowing away West Coast and Hawthorn in convincing finals wins across the last fortnight.

Matthew Buck's side takes on Brisbane in a preliminary final on Saturday night.

The AFLW trade period runs from Thursday, December 4 to Wednesday, December 10, with the draft to be held on Monday, December 15.