(L-R) Willem Duursma is congratulated by brother Zane after being taken at pick No.1; Harry Dean is mobbed by friends and family after being drafted. Picture: AFL Photos

THE excitement and emotions of draftees when their names are called out is one of the highlights of draft night, and 2025 certainly did not let us down.

The first round of the AFL Draft was held on Wednesday night at Marvel Stadium, with players able to invite some family and friends along for the ride, the reactions in the room were brilliant.

Check out some of the best reactions from the players, their families and friends below.

04:59

Full wrap: Biggest draft winners from night one

Cal Twomey, Riley Beveridge and Nat Edwards take a quick look at the opening night of the 2025 Telstra AFL Draft

01:26

New Tiger in tears after being drafted

Sam Cumming was overcome with emotion after being selected by Richmond with pick No.7