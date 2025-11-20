THE 2025 Telstra AFL Draft is done and dusted, with 58 players achieving their AFL dreams over the course of two nights.

Ryan Byrnes and Jake Stringer were also redrafted by St Kilda and Greater Western Sydney, respectively.

Take a look below at who your club picked, and remember to click the links on each player's name from the draft to get their full profiles and watch video highlights of them in action.

What the club says: "Mitch was a really key part of South Australia's successful Under-18 team, as a prominent forward who led the goalkicking for the Championships. We have rated him highly from a long way out and it's a nice touch that his father Ben is a premiership player for us. Most importantly, Mitch is hard working and has character traits that will allow him to quickly gain the respect of his new team mates and coaches. We just couldn't not take [Ludowyke], we had to … we rated him so highly. 197cm tall, natural forward craft, lightly framed but wide shoulders - a great frame to develop." - Crows recruiting boss Hamish Ogilvie

What the club says: "We are super excited to add Dan to our list. He was the Brisbane Lions Academy captain whose leadership, competitiveness and strong team ethos has been outstanding through his time with the Academy. Dan is a terrific, contested player, a clean ball handler and has shown he can impact games when pushing forward as well. We are thrilled to have Kody, Cody and Tai become Lions players and we look forward to seeing them develop." - Lions recruiting boss Stephen Conole

What the club says: "Today is a special day for not only Harry but also the Carlton Football Club - we couldn't be more delighted to make it all official. Over a number of years, we couldn't have been more impressed with Harry the player and Harry the person. It became evident from a pretty early stage in the year that Harry had emerged as the standout key back in his draft class. He's a little bit old school in some aspects of his game - he hates being beaten and loves the physical nature of footy - but he's also the modern defender with his ability to intercept and turn defence into offence. [Byrne] is someone that we identified as a prospect with some really promising traits in the forward half. He is really committed to his football and doesn't know any other way than giving his absolute all. [Ison] is an exceptional talent with the work ethic and skill that we think make him really well suited to what we want to achieve. We love his versatility and his teammates will love when the Sherrin in his hands." - Blues list boss Nick Austin

Peter Dean presents his son Harry with his Carlton guernsey at the 2025 Telstra AFL Draft. Picture: AFL Photos

What the club says: "It was an exciting night for our football club welcoming four new players into the black and white. We have a nice combination of players and talent and we are looking forward to seeing them develop within our four walls. Tyan has impressive clearance work and has shown his capabilities against a senior side, which will hold him in good stead as he adapts to our program. Much the same, Sam's foot and ball work attracted us as well as his experience playing at WAFL and National level. He will be an exciting addition to watch. It's great to welcome another NGA product in Zac, who is a tall forward and will be an exciting addition to our front half. When you watch Angus play football, there is a lot of heart in his game. Watching his journey as a footballer has been fulfilling." - Magpies recruiting boss Shane O'Bree

What the club says: TBC

Jacob Farrow, Sullivan Robey and Dyson Sharp after being drafted by Essendon at the 2025 Telstra AFL Draft. Picture: AFL Photos

What the club says: TBC

Adam Sweid poses for a photo during an AFL Draft Media Opportunity at Marvel Stadium on November 20, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

What the club says: "Over the course of the two nights, we came in with a definite plan. We really rated this draft, we thought there were going to be a lot of good players in it and as it has turned out, we have been able to add to our stocks of good young developing talent that our coaches can work with. We think they have got a long way to go with their footy, whether it be because of Harley's knee injury that he is recovering from, or Hunter Holmes who has only been in the system for a year and hasn't had much experience. We are excited to get those two players, after considering a lot of other players when it came to our pick." - Cats recruiting boss Stephen Wells

What the club says: "Zeke's work ethic and commitment to getting the best out of himself has been exemplary. He's faced plenty of challenges over the last 12 months, but he's thoroughly earned this opportunity to become a Gold Coast player. It's also a fantastic story for our club for Zeke to join his older brother Bodhi on the list – hopefully they get the chance to run out together before too long. Dylan … has shown some exceptional attributes which will translate well to AFL level. His explosive speed and line-breaking capabilities, which he has put on display at various levels including as an Under-18 All-Australian this year, is something Suns fans can be excited about." - Suns recruiting boss Kall Burns

Zeke Uwland and Dylan Patterson pose after being selected by Gold Coast in the 2025 Telstra AFL Draft at Marvel Stadium. Picture: Getty Images

What the club says: "Of all players in this year's draft pool, Oskar is the most 'Giants' type of player. His speed off half-back is unparalleled and while he still has a long way to go on the development curve, we feel we can build up his strength and fitness to take him to another level in time. Finn had a strong year at the Western Jets as a composed, calm ball-user out of the backline. What we like most about Finn was his ability to get a job done when asked of him, but also show the creativity and ball use when used as a set up player." - Giants head of talent Adrian Caruso

What the club says: TBC

What the club says: TBC

Latrelle Pickett and Xavier Taylor after being selected by Melbourne as part of the 2025 Telstra AFL Draft at Marvel Stadium on November 19, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

What the club says: TBC

What the club says: "We definitely came into this draft with a list of players to pick so there was never a thought that we weren't going to pick. We had a list of players and when you come in at pick 58, you need a long list. So by the time it got to our pick, they’d disappeared. We had the three mid-season picks so we brought in some talent there. So we look at that as we've already got three new players on our list really and if we were going to get another one tonight, we would have, but unfortunately it didn't work that way." - Power recruiting boss Geoff Parker

What the club says: "Sam [Cumming] has great speed and power and is a strong overhead mark. He is a team-first player and was a highly valued teammate across all teams he represented. He is a player of high character, and we are thrilled to welcome him and his family to Tigerland. Sam [Grlj]'s attributes are really clear when you watch him play and he always plays to his strengths which is his terrific mix of speed, agility and endurance. Our fans will love his ability to use these attributes to take the game forward and break lines. His ability to link up and challenge the opposition with his run and dash is the standout feature in his game, which is also underpinned by the fact that he is a serious competitor who loves to win." - Tigers recruiting manager Rhy Gieschen

Sam Cumming and Samuel Grlj after being selected by Richmond as part of the 2025 Telstra AFL Draft at Marvel Stadium on November 19, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

What the club says: TBC

What the club says: "It's a great story, rugby background and pretty new to the sport, to be honest. [Kyle's] rate of development and improvement throughout the year has been exceptional. To go pick 14 at night one in the National Draft is a credit to him and the Academy; we're rapt to have him on board. He can probably play in a few different positions because of his athleticism; he gives himself a chance. I think he'll start around the square and play a bit of half-back, a bit of wing. But in time, we see him as potentially a midfielder; he moves really well with that athletic profile." - Swans head of list strategy Chris Keane

What the club says: "Willem has had an outstanding few years and has dominated the Coates League and at Nationals levels this year as well as playing a few quality games with Casey in the VFL. Willem's positional flexibility will allow our coach Andrew McQualter to play him a across a few lines, but we project him being a long-term player with high-end ability through the midfield in time. Cooper comes from a strong basketball background and spent most of his time playing basketball before this year, so we feel he has enormous upside in a full time AFL system. Cooper's elite athletic profile, character and work ethic gives him every chance to be a high-end talent for years to come." - Eagles recruiting boss Duane Massey

What the club says: TBC