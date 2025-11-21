Check out all the picks from the 2025 Telstra AFL Pre-Season and Rookie Drafts

Callum Ah Chee celebrates a goal during the round two match between Brisbane and West Coast at The Gabba, on March 23, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

TWO-TIME premiership utility Callum Ah Chee will play for Adelaide next year, putting five weeks of limbo behind him in Friday's Telstra AFL Pre-Season Draft.

Ah Chee was the only selection in the PSD before six new faces were given chances at the top level among a raft of players being re-listed in the AFL Rookie Draft.

Ah Chee requested a move from Brisbane during the Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period but had to go the long way to the Crows after the two clubs failed to come to terms on a deal.

The 28-year-old did not nominate for the national draft, setting the financial terms for his five-year contract when he nominated for the PSD to reduce the chances of a rival swooping.

The West Australian gets to West Lakes with 169 games of experience at Gold Coast and Brisbane, included starring roles for the Lions in Grand Final wins over Sydney and Geelong.

As expected, the Swans re-listed veterans Jake Lloyd and Dane Rampe with its two selections in the rookie draft, as the Lions did with Lincoln McCarthy, who is returning from a second straight knee reconstruction.

Patrick Said (St Kilda), Conor Stone (GWS), Ben Jepson (Gold Coast), Tyler Welsh (Adelaide) and Geelong duo George Stevens and Keighton Matofai-Forbes were also added to the list of their existing clubs.

West Coast took local product Fred Rodriguez with the first selection, adding the MVP from WA's under-18 team to its list.

Big-bodied midfielder Ollie Greeves found his way to Hawthorn after many were surprised to see him passed on in the national draft.

Oliver Greeves handballs during the Coates Talent League Grand Final between Eastern Ranges and Sandringham Dragons on September 20, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Greeves averaged 25 disposals at the national championships and was named Vic Metro's MVP.

Riley Onley (Melbourne), Jack Watkins (Port Adelaide), Swan Districts small forward Leon Kickett (Fremantle) and Nick Driscoll (Geelong) also found homes.

Earlier in the day, eight players were pre-listed as rookies, with Melbourne father-son Kalani White and Collingwood Next Generation Academy graduate Jai Saxena, who qualifies with both his parents of Indian heritage, Category A selections.

2025 Pre-Season Draft

ROUND ONE

1. Callum Ah Chee (Adelaide)

2025 Rookie Draft

ROUND ONE

1. Fred Rodriguez (West Coast)

2. Pass (Richmond)

3. Riley Onley (Melbourne)

4. Jack Watkins (Port Adelaide)

5. Patrick Said (St Kilda)*

6. Pass (Carlton)

7. Jake Lloyd (Sydney)*

8. Leon Kickett (Fremantle)

9. Conor Stone (Greater Western Sydney)*

10. Ben Jepson (Gold Coast)*

11. Tyler Welsh (Adelaide)*

12. Ollie Greeves (Hawthorn)

13. George Stevens (Geelong)*

14. Lincoln McCarthy (Brisbane)*

ROUND TWO

15. Pass (West Coast)

16. Pass (Port Adelaide)

17. Pass (St Kilda)

18. Dane Rampe (Sydney)*

19. Pass (Fremantle)

20. Pass (Greater Western Sydney)

21. Pass (Adelaide)

22. Pass (Hawthorn)

23. Keighton Matofai-Forbes (Geelong)*

ROUND THREE

24. Pass (West Coast)

25. Pass (Port Adelaide)

26. Pass (Fremantle)

27. Pass (Hawthorn)

28. Nick Driscoll (Geelong)

ROUND FOUR

29. Pass (West Coast)

* denotes player re-drafted as a rookie by his original club

Pre-listed Category A and B rookies

Jai Saxena (Collingwood) - Cat A

Kalani White (Melbourne) - Cat A

Toby Whan (Fremantle) - Cat B

Ryda Luke (Fremantle) - Cat B

Jesse Mellor (Geelong) - Cat B

Riley Hamilton (Greater Western Sydney) - Cat B

Noah Chamberlain (Sydney) - Cat B

Liam Hetherton (Sydney) - Cat B