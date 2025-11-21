Join Gemma Bastiani, Sarah Black and Sophie Welsh for the W Download

Mimi Hill in action during the Carlton AFLW training session at Ikon Park on November 11, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

IN TODAY'S episode of the W Download, Gemma Bastiani, Sarah Black, and Sophie Welsh dive into this weekend’s preliminary final matchups, tip both games, and draw comparison's between the Ashes, Wicked and AFLW.

EPISODE GUIDE

1:10 - An apology to Sarah

2:15 - How much of a chance can we give the Demons?

6:25 - Is North Melbourne the England of the AFLW?

8:12 - Which part of the game does Melbourne need to nail to get the win?

9:30 - Can the Blues take their momentum back to Queensland?

11:19 - Brisbane’s forward efficiency

13:36 - Is Brisbane the Elphaba of the AFLW?

