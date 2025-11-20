2025 draft talking points (clockwise, L-R): Sam and Will Darcy; Zeke Uwland, Koby Coulson, Jai Murray and Beau Addinsall; Bailey Humphrey; Cooper Duff-tytler and Willem Duursma. Pictures: AFL Photos, supplied

IT WAS a big two nights of draft action, with 60 players finding a home.

Take a look at some of the biggest talking points and stranger moments from the 2025 AFL Draft.

Eagles, Tigers, Bombers and Dees kickstart rebuilds

West Coast, Richmond, Essendon and Melbourne dominated the front end of this 'Noah's Ark' draft - as coined by AFL.com.au's Cal Twomey - with the first eight live picks between them bracketed in sets of two apiece. After just one win in 2025, the Eagles went for Victorian duo Willem Duursma and Cooper Duff-Tytler before also securing Josh Lindsay (No.19) later in the first round. Richmond took South Australian Sam Cumming and speedster Sam Grlj, with the Bombers grabbing Sullivan Robey and West Aussie Jacob Farrow to round out the top 10. The Bombers also moved up to swoop on Dyson Sharp at No.13, in the process rejecting an Adelaide trade offer. Following a reboot on the run under new coach Steven King, the Dees went for smooth defender Xavier Taylor and Latrelle Pickett, cousin of superstar Kysaiah.

Gold Coast fills its boots with academy talent again

Two years after landing four players from its academy in the first round, Gold Coast has repeated the dose with Zeke Uwland, Dylan Patterson, Jai Murray and Beau Addinsall. Although it looked a tall order to match so many high-end bids, the Suns again proved the masters of manipulating the points system, stocking up during the Trade Period and then again prior to the draft commencing with a host of pick swaps. They also managed to get under-18 All-Australian Koby Coulson on night two at pick No.46. The rules are set to tighten even further in 2026, making it harder for the Suns to retain top-end talent should they continue to produce it.

Zeke Uwland and Dylan Patterson pose after being selected by Gold Coast in the 2025 Telstra AFL Draft at Marvel Stadium. Picture: Getty Images

Another Pickett gets to Melbourne

He was a late call-up as an attendee on night one, and Latrelle Pickett's announcement as a Melbourne player with the 12th pick provided one of the highlights of the draft. Presented his jumper by cousin, and Demons superstar, Kysaiah, Latrelle embraced a man he not only looks up to, but someone he can now call his teammate. The South Australian 19-year-old is blessed with great pace and showed he was meant for the big stage when kicking four goals on his SANFL debut for Glenelg earlier this year.

Hawks load up with 2026 picks

Hawthorn might have missed out on its main target during this year's Trade Period in Essendon skipper Zach Merrett, but it's already hard at work stockpiling picks to chase some big fish in 12 months' time. With clubs looking to deal before the first pick of the draft, Hawthorn got right among the action, moving up three spots to take Brisbane's first round selection, but that was just the start of the fun. With that the Hawks were able to acquire future second rounds picks from West Coast (tied to St Kilda) and GWS as those clubs wanted to sneak up the board. With Sam Walsh, Zak Butters and Merrett sure to be in their crosshairs next year, the Hawks have already begun planning with trade capital.

Melbourne select Bailey Humphrey's best mate

Is Melbourne playing the long game? Six weeks ago, new coach Steven King and club legend Nathan Jones met with emerging Gold Coast star Bailey Humphrey in an attempt to lure the powerful half-forward south. With three years remaining on his contract, the Suns weren't having a bar of it, saying Humphrey wasn't going anywhere. So, was it coincidence or a little more, when the Demons took Humphrey's best mate, Gippsland power small forward Thomas Matthews at pick No.30? They'll surely have another crack at Humphrey in the future. Watch this space.



Not every academy player got to their 'home' club

Academies, be it from the northern markets or of the Next Generation variety, have been the topic of so much conversation in recent years, and although Brisbane and Gold Coast matched bids on its high-end talent, a couple of 'home' products went elsewhere. Sydney did not match a bid on Lachie Carmichael (No.21), seeing the Allies MVP from the under-18 championships head to the Western Bulldogs, while Essendon also passed up the rights to match on tough midfielder Adam Sweid (No.25), seeing him head to Fremantle. The Lions passed on midfielder Ty Prindable at No.32, seeing him go to Collingwood, while West Coast also watched as Koby Evans headed to Brisbane and father-son Charlie Banfield to St Kilda.

Were the Giants getting revenge on the Swans?

Three years ago, Sydney turned heads by placing a bid on GWS Academy graduate Harry Rowston with pick 16 in the 2022 AFL Draft. On Wednesday night it was the Giants' turn to play bidder, making a play for Sydney defender Harry Kyle with the 14th pick. Although the Swans matched to retain their Academy ace, it was hard to not think there might have been a touch of tit-for-tat between the New South Wales rivals.

The mature-age selections

There's stories all throughout the League of players that missed out in their draft eligible year, only to get snapped up down the track and go on to have long and successful careers. Following Melbourne's selection of 19-year-old Latrelle Pickett (No.12), the first genuine mature-age recruit came at No.40 when Fremantle grabbed Geelong VFL small forward Tobyn Murray, 20. Two picks later Sydney opted for 22-year-old Norwood midfielder Billy Cootee, who averaged 23 disposals and a goal a game in the SANFL this season. Brisbane selected Tai Hayes (21) from Southport’s VFL team, while Collingwood finished its draft by selecting 24-year-old Sturt midfielder Angus Anderson at pick No.57.

Tobyn Murray in action during the VFL match between Werribee and Geelong at Melbourne Avalon Airport Oval in round 12, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

One from the Apple Isle

If everything goes to plan, Tasmania will dominate the draft two years from now as it welcomes the Devils into the AFL. But for the 2025 draft, there was just one player selected from the Apple Isle, with Avery Thomas headed to the Gold Coast. The Suns were clearly keen on the Launceston product, giving up a future second round selection to move up the board and use Carlton's No.28 pick to grab the small defender.

Avery Thomas in action during the Allies' Marsh AFL National Under-18 Boys Championships clash against Vic Country on July 5, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

And the final pick of the draft is …

The Western Bulldogs have added another Darcy to the Kennel, with 18-year-old Will joining older brother Sam with the 60th and final selection in the draft. The son of former Dogs great Luke, Will is 196cm and can play at either end of the ground with strong hands overhead and below his knees. He might need some time to develop and fill out, but the bloodline is there, so look out.