Check out the draft order for next year after the pick swaps in the 2025 Telstra AFL Draft

Sam Mitchell during Hawthorn's win over Carlton in round 20, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

HAWTHORN may have missed out on landing a big fish in last month's trade period, but it is well placed to go fishing again next year after loading up on future picks during the 2025 Telstra AFL Draft.

And Carlton is well placed to match a bid on father-son star Cody Walker next year after picking up three extra 2026 picks this week.

The Hawks were one of the most active sides when it came to pick swaps during this year's draft, doing deals with Brisbane, Greater Western Sydney and West Coast on the opening night and then another with the Eagles on Thursday.

While the trades saw Hawthorn slide up and down the draft order for this year, it also saw it land two extra second-round picks for 2026.

It means they will enter next year's trade period armed with three second-round picks - their own, one tied to the Giants and one tied to St Kilda (which they received from West Coast in the Liam Ryan trade) - as well as their own first-round pick.

It is a big haul for Hawthorn, which is expected to have another crack at Essendon's Zach Merrett at the end of next season, while the Hawks have also been linked to Port Adelaide star Zak Butters and Gold Coast young gun Bailey Humphrey.

Hawthorn will likely chase more picks early in next year's trade period in an attempt to get a big deal done, but AFL.com.au's Cal Twomey says their strategy is clear.

"They're loaded for next year ... I don't think you need to be a detective to work out what that's about," Twomey said on Draft Night Live on Wednesday night.

"We know how busy they're going to want to be on the trade front next year (with) Zach Merrett, Bailey Humphrey and Zak Butters."

Carlton also completed four trades during the national draft, bringing in two 2026 second-round picks (tied to North Melbourne and Gold Coast) and a 2026 third-round pick (tied to Brisbane) to go with the 2026 first-round pick it got from Sydney in the Charlie Curnow trade.

Cody Walker in action for Bendigo Pioneers during the 2025 Coates Talent League season. Picture: AFL Photos

It leaves the Blues well placed to match a bid on Walker, the son of former Carlton player Andrew, who is expected to be a top-five pick next year.

A host of 2026 draft picks changed hands over the course of the two nights, meaning clubs will be barracking hard against some rivals next year.

Check out the final 2025 draft order and all the players picked here and take a look at where the 2026 picks sit below.

The final 2026 draft order ahead of the trade period will be determined at the end of the 2026 season.

