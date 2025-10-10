Ben Ainsworth and Corey Durdin have found new homes in a three-club trade

CARLTON has landed Gold Coast small forward Ben Ainsworth, while Corey Durdin has joined Port Adelaide in a three-club deal.

The three-club trade sees Carlton get Ainsworth and pick No.67, the Power get Durdin and a 2026 second-round pick (tied to the Blues) and the Suns bring in pick No.29 (via Port).

The No.4 pick in the 2016 draft, Ainsworth recommitted to the Suns until the end of 2028 in a deal signed last year.

He played 24 games for Gold Coast this year, kicking 23 goals – the second highest tally of his career after booting 25 in 2022.

"The opportunities I have received since joining the Gold Coast Suns has been nothing short of incredible," Ainsworth said.

"I'd like to like thank all of those involved with the football club, from coaches to players, administration staff and the members and fans for their support and taking a chance on me at the start of my AFL journey.

"I'm immensely proud of my career at the Suns, will always reflect on it fondly and wish everyone involved all the best for what lies ahead."

Taken with pick No.37 in the 2020 draft, Durdin played 64 games for the Blues, including 16 this year.

"This trade assists with our overall strategy of prioritising an increase in draft capital for the 2026 national draft during this trade and draft period," Port list manager Jason Cripps said.

"Corey had expressed his desire to return home to South Australia and we saw it as a great opportunity to add some depth to our forwards group.

"He is strong in the air and at ground level, and has a good balance of offence and defence in his game.

"We are looking forward to welcoming Corey to Alberton."