The Blues have completed a deal for young Eagle Campbell Chesser

Campbell Chesser celebrates a goal during the match between West Coast and Adelaide at Optus Stadium in round 22, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

FORMER first-round draft pick Campbell Chesser is on his way to Carlton after four seasons at West Coast.

The 22-year-old was traded to the Blues in exchange for pick No.41.

Chesser, taken with pick No.14 in the 2021 draft, battled a series of injuries during his time with the Eagles, playing 36 games including the last four of 2025.

Chesser rejected a new two-year deal with West Coast to return home to Victoria.

He will add speed and skill in the middle as the Blues look to rebound from a disappointing season.

More to come