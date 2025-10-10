FORMER first-round draft pick Campbell Chesser is on his way to Carlton after four seasons at West Coast.
The 22-year-old was traded to the Blues in exchange for pick No.41.
Chesser, taken with pick No.14 in the 2021 draft, battled a series of injuries during his time with the Eagles, playing 36 games including the last four of 2025.
Chesser rejected a new two-year deal with West Coast to return home to Victoria.
He will add speed and skill in the middle as the Blues look to rebound from a disappointing season.
More to come