Liam Ryan is officially a Saint after a trade was agreed to on Thursday

Liam Ryan celebrates a goal during the R22 match between West Coast and Adelaide at Optus Stadium on August 10, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

LIAM Ryan is officially a St Kilda player after the Saints did a deal with West Coast on Thursday.

AFL.com.au's Cal Twomey reported on Thursday that the Ryan deal has been completed.

Done deal on Liam Ryan🚨



Liam Ryan has been traded to St Kilda in exchange for the Saints' 2026 second-round pick.



Plus the Eagles will give St Kilda a 2027 third-round pick – history has been made with the first 'Future future' pick traded! @traderadio @AFLcomau pic.twitter.com/m3hvHXfYmd — Callum Twomey (@CalTwomey) October 9, 2025

In return for losing Ryan, the Eagles will get St Kilda's 2026 second-round pick, while West Coast's 2027 third-round pick will go to the Saints.

Ryan's arrival comes less than an hour after the Saints withdrew their interest in defender Leek Aleer from Greater Western Sydney, despite him requesting a trade.

TRADE TRACKER Get the details of every trade

The Saints have already signed free agents Tom De Koning and Jack Silvagni and well as Sam Flanders from Gold Coast.

Ryan has played 125 games in West Coast colours after arriving at the club via pick No.26 in the 2017 draft.

The forward kicked 22 goals in 20 matches this year and was part of the Eagles' premiership win in 2018. He was named in the 2020 All-Australian team after kicking 26 goals in 18 games that year.