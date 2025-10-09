Leek Aleer runs with the ball during Greater Western Sydney's clash against St Kilda in round 24, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

ST KILDA has pulled out of its interest in defender Leek Aleer, according to AFL.com.au's Cal Twomey.

Aleer requested a move to the Saints a month ago after four seasons at Greater Western Sydney and it had been expected the Saints would get a deal done to get him to Moorabbin.

But Twomey broke the news on Thursday that the Saints will no longer be pursuing him during the trade period.

Twomey reported on September 8 that Aleer had his exit meeting with the Giants following the club's elimination final loss to Hawthorn and had made official his trade request to St Kilda, where he was set to take up a four-year deal.

Aleer is out of contract at the Giants, who had presented him with a two-year offer earlier in the year.

The Saints had also expressed interest in the leaping defender last season.

The Saints have already signed free agents Tom De Koning and Jack Silvagni and well as Sam Flanders from Gold Coast, while Liam Ryan has requested a move from West Coast.

CEO Carl Dilena confirmed on Thursday that Callum Wilkie had signed a contract extension at the club having turned down a big-money offer from the Western Bulldogs.

The 24-year-old Aleer played a career-high 13 games this season, to go with 12 in his previous three years, since being a first-round pick for the Giants in 2021.

Twomey is reporting the Giants are keen to have Aleer stay with them for next season.

More to come ...