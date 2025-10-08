Follow all the news and live updates ahead of the 2025 Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period

Jamarra Ugle-Hagan ahead of the 2024 AFL season. Picture: AFL Photos

Welcome back to our continued live coverage of the 2025 off-season, with the 2025 Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period underway.

We are set for one of the biggest player exchange periods in recent years, with superstars including Carlton's Charlie Curnow, Melbourne's Christian Petracca and Essendon captain Zach Merrett among the big names eyeing new clubs in 2026.

You can watch and listen to all the news LIVE on Continental Tyres AFL Trade Radio every weekday from 7am AEDT, and be sure to tune into Gettable Trade Desk each weekday afternoon, where our expert reporters will answer all your questions.