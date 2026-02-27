Luker Kentfield is one of two players sent for scans after Friday's abandoned practice match between Melbourne and Richmond

Luker Kentfield is seen with medical staff during the AAMI Community Series match between Melbourne and Richmond on February 27, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

MELBOURNE key forward Luker Kentfield has passed a concussion test, but has been taken to a local hospital for scans on his left knee after a sickening collision during Friday's practice match in Ballarat.

Just before the first of two lightning delays that ultimately saw the match against Richmond abandoned during the third quarter, Kenterfield copped contact to the head during a marking attempt before landing awkwardly.

He was subsequently ruled out of the game.

For the Tigers, draftee Sam Cumming will require scans on his already-strapped right shoulder after leaving the field in the first quarter, having shown some nice signs early.

The first lightning delay occurred a few minutes into the first quarter, at 4:15pm, with a 35-minute delay until play resumed, and the game was cancelled when players were again called from the field in the third term at 6:15pm.

With Mars Stadium under construction, just two light towers remain down one end of the field, and given it wasn't a match for premiership points and players were facing a second cool-down-warm-up period, the decision was made to end the game.

Once the match was called off, the Tigers split Mars Stadium in half lengthways to complete ball movement drills.

Players either ran laps round their half of the oval, or moved the ball by footy up and down the field after the game, in slightly surreal scenes in front of empty stands, as lightning continued to flare in the distance.

After Richmond left the track, Melbourne took over the whole field as the light dimmed, security guards who had been hired for the whole match watching on while their shift rolled on. A mower occupied one forward 50, already preparing the ground for Saturday's game.

"We haven't in this situation too many times before, but the players, to their credit, were really good. They knew they had to stay flexible with what the AFL thought was important at this time, and the players' and patrons' safety is paramount," Richmond assistant coach Chris Newman said in his post-match press conference.

"They were really good, they tried to keep the energy up. To their credit, after the first break, we actually came out and played some pretty good footy. Testament to a young group that they can bounce and perform.

"We're going to share the oval, hopefully there's no crossover there. Both teams just want some volume and some kays into the legs of the players. We've got some drills in place that they know, and I think kays in the legs is the main thing now."

Melbourne assistant coach Nathan Jones said the Dees players were coping okay with the constant changes, but were "frustrated" with how their final practice game played out.

"It's not the perfect preparation, but with our group in particular, it's about the mindset of 'what's next'. Once time permits, we'll make sure we get the miles into the boys so they're prepared, but ultimately, the AFL has made the call," Jones said.

"We got half a game in, there'll be a few things to review out of it, but the main thing is most guys, bar one, got through unscathed.

"If I'm putting myself in their shoes, it's 'bloody hell, are you joking me' (about training instead of playing), but I think if you're looking bigger picture, this is an important day in particular for preparation for our round one game. It's important from a high-performance perspective that we get the miles in, and the work in, because it's a pretty strategic plan to get ready for that game."

Richmond forward Tom Lynch has played 24 games in the past three seasons, and worked off some rust in his first competitive hitout for the year.

"I thought he fought really hard. They're a great defence, they've got some key pillars back there who can really intercept the ball and influence the play, but a lot of those contests, he was outnumbered and fought and brought the ball to ground," Newman said.

"He might have ended up with 2.3, so he might have had a couple of opportunities that he'll lose sleep over, but as long as he's providing a real strong contest for us, and leading the way in what is a pretty young forward line."