The practice match between Melbourne and Richmond in Ballarat has been abandoned before three-quarter time

Players leave the field during a lightning delay during the AAMI Community Series game between Melbourne and Richmond on February 27, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

LIGHTNING delays struck twice in Ballarat, cancelling the practice match between Melbourne and Richmond with 14 minutes to go in the third quarter.

The Demons led 12.6 (78) to 6.7 (43) when a second break in play was called at 6:15pm, exactly two hours after the first delay at 4:15pm amid stormy conditions, although no rain fell throughout the game.

The first term ran for about 68 minutes and featured 10 goals between the two teams, and there were numerous strikes sighted from afar throughout the game.

It was a match played at a hectic pace, with both sides looking to play on and lacking composure at times.

DEMONS v TIGERS Full match coverage and stats

Jacob van Rooyen looks set for a big season, kicking three in the first half, looking particularly mobile across the ground and benefiting from Melbourne's quick ball movement.

For the second week in a row, Caleb Windsor was outstanding through the middle, his class on show with ball in hand and deft touches around the field.

It was the full Tom Lynch experience, the Richmond veteran shaking off the rust in his first hitout for the year, kicking two, crashing packs and giving away the occasional free kick. After a few years of injury, he was moving at a better clip than in seasons' past.

Jayden Short led all-comers with 20 disposals in the shortened game, providing plenty of drive off half-back, while Sam Lalor's clearance work was excellent, and he had sharp hands in tight.

More to come

Caleb Windsor (DEF, $565,000) showed he may be the man to step up in the Demons' midfield. The No.7 pick in the 2023 draft, Windsor was electric and attended plenty of centre bounces. He was on 56 points when the game was abandoned early in the second half. Jack Steele (MID, $1,006,000) showed why he is a popular option this pre-season, leading the Dees with 62 points as their midfield anchor. Trent Rivers (DEF, $865,000) scored 56 points in just 38 per cent time on ground, while Tiger Sam Banks (DEF, $831,000) had 50 in 42 per cent. A popular option a year ago, Jayden Short (DEF, $913,000) had 79 points at the time of abandonment as he controlled proceedings in defence, while Sam Grlj (DEF/MID, $322,000) had excellent patches on his way to 39. First-year Tiger Sam Cumming (MID, $326,000) suffered a shoulder injury and was withdrawn early. - Dejan Kalinic

MELBOURNE 7.2 11.6 12.6 (78)

RICHMOND 3.1 5.5 6.7 (43)

GOALS

Melbourne: van Rooyen 3, Langford, Gawn, Chandler, Sharp, Tholstrop, Laurie, Windsor, Fritsch, L.Pickett

Richmond: Lynch 2, Rioli, Mansell, Hopper, Ralphsmith

BEST

Melbourne: Windsor, Gawn, Rivers, van Rooyen, K. Pickett, Steele

Richmond: McAuliffe, Taranto, Lalor, Hopper, Rioli

INJURIES

Melbourne: Kentfield (knee, concussion)

Richmond: Cumming (shoulder)