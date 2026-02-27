The teams are in for Saturday's games in the AAMI Community Series

L-R: Zach Merrett, Alex Pearce, Reilly O'Brien. Pictures: AFL Photos

FREMANTLE captain Alex Pearce and ruck Sean Darcy will miss Saturday's AAMI Community Series clash against Adelaide, while Essendon welcomes back Zach Merrett.

Pearce (calf awareness) will miss as the Dockers' defence is left depleted, with Brennan Cox (calf) also sidelined.

There is still no room for two-time All-Australian Luke Ryan, who has been named among the emergencies.

Luke Ryan in action during the elimination final between Fremantle and Gold Coast at Optus Stadium on September 6, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Darcy was pushing to return to face the Crows but will instead play managed minutes in a practice match for Peel Thunder.

The Crows have been hit hard by injuries this pre-season, but ruck Reilly O'Brien has been overlooked again, with Lachlan McAndrew preferred.

Callum Ah Chee (hamstring), Izak Rankine (hamstring), Isaac Cumming (hamstring), Mitch Hinge (back), Jake Soligo (irregular heartbeat), Sam Berry (managed), James Peatling (hamstring), Mark Keane (leg) and Dan Curtin (knee) are among the Crows sidelined.

The Bombers welcome back former captain Merrett from AAMI AFL Origin duties for their clash against St Kilda at Mars Stadium.

Mason Redman also returns after missing last week's match simulation against Richmond due to personal reasons.

There is no room for Jade Gresham or Matt Guelfi, while Lachie Blakiston has been named as solo ruck.

The Saints are without the likes of Jack Silvagni (concussion) and Max King (calf), with Dan Butler and Dougal Howard named among their emergencies.

St Kilda v Essendon at Mars Stadium, 3.10pm AEDT

ST KILDA

B: L.Stocker 14 C.Wilkie - C 44 A.Caminiti 47

HB: A.Tauru 26 N.Wanganeen-Milera 7 R.Byrnes 13

C: M.Windhager 2 H.Boxshall 38 D.Wilson 22

HF: M.Phillipou 25 M.Owens 10 M.Hall 40

F: C.Sharman 43 J.Higgins 1 R.Marshall 19

Foll: T.De Koning 21 S.Flanders 9 J.Sinclair 35

I/C: J.Macrae 6 B.Hill 8 I.Keeler 17 J.Carroll 18 L.Ryan 31 M.Wood 32 H.Garcia 34 C.Banfield 36

Emerg: H.Clark 11 D.Butler 16 D.Howard 20 A.Dodson 30

Notable absentees: Dan Butler, Dougal Howard, Jack Silvagni, Hunter Clark, Max King, Liam Henry

ESSENDON

B: A.McGrath - C 1 Z.Reid 31 B.McKay 32

HB: M.Redman 27 Z.Johnson 40 J.Nguyen 42

C: J.Prior 25 Z.Merrett 7 B.Fiorini 8

HF: A.Perkins 16 P.Wright 20 D.Parish 3

F: A.May 26 N.Caddy 30 K.Langford 4

Foll: L.Blakiston 46 J.Caldwell 6 S.Durham 22

I/C: J.Farrow 2 D.Sharp 15 A.Roberts 21 X.Duursma 28 M.Kondogiannis 29 H.El Achkar 33 A.Clarke 36 S.El-Hawli 41

Emerg: E.Tsatas 5 J.Gresham 11 V.Visentini 17 M.Guelfi 35

Notable absentees: Jade Gresham, Matt Guelfi, Jordan Ridley, Nic Martin, Nik Cox, Nick Bryan, Isaac Kako

Fremantle v Adelaide at Rushton Park, 3.10pm AWST

FREMANTLE

B: H.Chapman 5 O.McDonald 21 H.Davies 12

HB: J.Clark 6 K.Worner 23 J.McVee 17

C: J.O'Meara 2 C.Serong 3 C.Wagner 34

HF: M.Frederick 32 M.Reid 16 S.Bolton 10

F: J.Amiss 24 J.Treacy - C 35 P.Voss 20

Foll: L.Jackson 9 A.Brayshaw 8 H.Young 26

I/C: T.Murray 11 M.Cox 18 N.Erasmus 28 N.O'Driscoll 30 B.Walker 31 J.Draper 37 I.Dudley 43 M.Johnson 44

Emerg: L.Ryan 13 J.Sharp 14 B.Banfield 41 C.Scerri 45

Notable absentees: Luke Ryan, Alex Pearce, Brennan Cox, Sean Darcy, Sam Switkowski, Jeremy Sharp

ADELAIDE

B: H.Bond 21 J.Worrell 24 J.Butts 41

HB: R.Laird 29 N.Murray 9 W.Milera 30

C: C.Jones 1 J.Dawson - C 12 L.Nankervis 27

HF: L.Pedlar 10 R.Thilthorpe 7 A.Neal-Bullen 28

F: D.Fogarty 32 T.Walker 13 B.Keays 2

Foll: L.McAndrew 42 C.Edwards 11 J.Rachele 8

I/C: B.Cook 15 Z.Taylor 19 J.Borlase 35 B.Dowling 31 T.Murray 39 L.Sholl 38 M.Marsh 26 M.Michalanney 16

Emerg: O.Ryan 22 A.Ludowyke 34 R.O'Brien 43 F.Maley 36

Notable absentees: Callum Ah Chee, Reilly O’Brien, Izak Rankine, Isaac Cumming, Mitch Hinge, Jake Soligo, Sam Berry, James Peatling, Mark Keane, Dan Curtin