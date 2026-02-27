The Match Review findings for Wednesday and Thursday's AAMI Community Series games are in

Jed Walter handballs during Gold Coast's clash against Collingwood in round 18, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

JED WALTER will miss Gold Coast's Opening Round clash against Geelong after he was suspended for one match for his bump on Brisbane's Zane Zakostelsky.

Walter collected Zakostelsky with a late bump after the young Lion had disposed of the ball in the fourth quarter on Thursday night. The contact was assessed as careless conduct with medium impact and high contact, resulting in a one-game ban.

Walter had shown promising glimpses in the Suns' AAMI Community Series loss to the Lions, kicking two goals from nine disposals and providing a strong forward target, particularly in the first half.

Meanwhile, Sydney recruit Malcolm Rosas jnr can accept a $1000 fine for abusive language towards an umpire after he was reported late in Sydney's win over GWS. He is free to play against Carlton in the Swans' season opener at the SCG on Thursday night.