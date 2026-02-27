AFL.com.au can reveal the list of 22 under-17s prospects who are on the Devils' shortlist

Zemes Pilot, Axel Walsh and Koby Bewick. Pictures: AFL Photos

EXCITING tall Axel Walsh headlines the group of 22 under-17s prospects who have been listed as Tasmania's 'players of interest' as the Devils get closer to their initial batch of signings.

AFL.com.au revealed this month the Devils had sent the group of players their first letters of recognition ahead of interviews and testing in coming months.

As part of the club's list build rules, the Devils can sign up to 12 17-year-olds across this year and next year, taking them out of their following year's draft pool if they accept.

The Devils are planning on taking around six this year and having the same split in 2027, with talented key-position prospect Walsh considered an early favourite to be a No.1 pick contender if he was in the live 2027 draft class.

AFL.com.au can reveal the list of 22 players who are on the Devils' shortlist, with the club expected to adjust the nominated list around mid-year before being able to sign the players officially in a short window later in the season.

There are six players from Vic Metro in the group, headed by Essendon father-son talent Koby Bewick, tough left-footer Baxter Sruk and Western Jets prospect Griffin Barker, with all impressing at under-16s level last year.

Port Adelaide father-son prospect Louis Salopek is among the five Vic Country players listed, as well as Tom Steinfort, the son of former Cat and Pie Carl. Steinfort didn't qualify as a father-son but under previous Next Generation Academy (NGA) rules was eligible to join Geelong. However, changes to the system at the end of last year has meant he no longer qualifies for the Cats and will be in the open pool.

Zemes Pilot, who is tied to Port's NGA, is in the group of 22 and one of four South Australians (as well as Harvey Chapman, Taj Garrett and Hugo Semmler), while Walsh is one of three West Australians.

Zemes Pilot of the Indigenous Academy in action for South Australia at the Marsh AFL National Development Championships. Picture: AFL Photos

Tasmania will have access to any tied players to clubs as father-sons, Next Generation Academy or northern Academy players if those players choose to accept the Devils' offer, which is why the likes of Jackson Bridge (Brisbane), Charlie McClennan (Sydney) and Taj Murray (Gold Coast) have also received letters of interest in the select group. Murray is the younger brother of first-year Sun Jai.

Any player is able to opt out of the group and instead choose to enter the open draft in 2027, with Tasmania able to put forward an extra year in a contract (making it an initial four-year deal) while offering further development within that.

Agents have been given clearance by the AFL Players' Association to sign the players in their 17th year (previously their 18th) so they can assist in key decisions.

Tasmanian players weren't included in the group as the Devils will have priority access over local talents under other parts of their list concession package.

The same list build rules delivered the Giants Jeremy Cameron, Adam Treloar and Dylan Shiel at the start of their AFL existence.

TASMANIA'S 'PLAYERS OF INTEREST' FOR UNDER-17 SIGNINGS

Harvey Chapman (South Australia)

Taj Garrett (South Australia)

Hugo Semmler (South Australia)

Zemes Pilot (South Australia)

Griffin Barker (Vic Metro)

Koby Bewick (Vic Metro)

Oliver Bond (Vic Metro)

Baxter Sruk (Vic Metro)

Jake Miller (Vic Metro)

Cohen Dent (Vic Country)

Riley Stratford (Vic Metro)

Lincoln Brand (Vic Country)

Louis Salopek (Vic Country)

Tom Steinfort (Vic Country)

Max Thompson (Vic Country)

James Artemis (Western Australia)

Fynn Tomasini (Western Australia)

Axel Walsh (Western Australia)

Jackson Bridge (Queensland)

Taj Murray (Queensland)

Charlie McClennan (NSW)

Chase French (NSW)