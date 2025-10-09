Max Heath kicks the ball during St Kilda's clash against Geelong in round 19, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

MELBOURNE has added depth to its ruck stocks with Max Heath's arrival from St Kilda.

As reported by AFL.com.au's Josh Gabelich, Heath will join the Demons in exchange for a 2027 fourth-round pick.

In a historic move, the deal is the first to officially involve a pick from two years into the future, a rule that has been introduced just this year.

The 204cm ruck arrived at the Saints in the 2021 AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft, but had to wait until this year to make his AFL debut.

Heath, 22, made his debut in round 18 and ended up playing four games for the Saints in 2025.

His arrival bolsters the Dees' ruck stocks with star Max Gawn turning 34 in December.

"We've been impressed by Max's aerial presence and ruck craft, and we look forward to his continued development as a Demon, working alongside our existing rucks in Max Gawn and Tom Campbell," Demons list boss Tim Lamb said.

St Kilda CEO Carl Dilena added: "Max is a terrific young man who has been fantastic to have around the club over the past few years. He’s worked hard on his ruck craft, shown great commitment to his development, and we’re pleased he’ll have the opportunity to continue that growth with the Demons."

The deal comes on a big day for the Saints, who have agreed to terms on a deal for Liam Ryan from West Coast, but have withdrawn their interest in GWS defender Leek Aleer.