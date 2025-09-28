Here's everything you need to know about the Trade Period, Free Agency and more

Get the lowdown on the dates, rule changes, draft implications and more ahead of the 2025 Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period and the Free Agency windows.

What is the Trade Period?

A 10-day window that occurs following each year's Grand Final, but before the Telstra AFL Draft, allowing all 18 clubs to exchange players and draft picks in a formal setting.

It gives clubs a chance to improve their playing list or selections at the Draft.

What are the key dates of this year's Trade and Free Agency periods?

The Free Agency period will open on Friday October 3 at 9am AEST and close on Friday October 10 at 5pm AEDT

The Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period will commence on Monday October 6 at 9am AEDT and close on Wednesday October 15 at 7.30pm AEDT

Who and what can be traded?

Players and draft picks, or a combination of both. Participating clubs deem what's a fair exchange, although ultimately it is verified by the AFL.

There is a rule change for this year, with clubs now able to trade picks two years in advance. It means clubs can trade picks for the 2025 draft this year as well as 2026 and 2027. Click here to see every club's draft picks as they stand for 2025, 2026 and 2027

Most trades involve two clubs, but exchanges involving three or more are allowed.

How are clubs allocated their draft selections?

Draft selections are the reverse order of the finishing ladder from that season. In 2025, Richmond finished 18th, therefore its first draft pick is No.1, and so on.

This repeats a minimum of three times (each club must select three players at the draft) but can go beyond that depending on the number of list spots each club has to fill.

With clubs able to trade two years in advance, the selections aren't always a perfect reverse order. For example, in 2024, Hawthorn did a deal that saw them land Carlton's future first-round pick. It means the Hawks have pick 8 - which is essentially Carlton's pick for finishing 11th - in the draft this year.

What is the Draft Value Index, and how will it change in 2025?

This is a system devised by the AFL that attaches a points total to each draft pick. For example, pick No.1 is worth 3000 points, pick No.2 is worth 2481 points, and so it goes all the way down to pick No.54, which is worth 14 points. Any picks from 55 onwards are worth zero.

This DVI system is in place for two reasons. The first is to ensure clubs pay 'fair value' for father-son selections or Academy players they have special access to. For example, in 2024, Brisbane had access to father-son Levi Ashcroft. Melbourne chose to select him at No.5 in the draft, but the Lions were able to match the bid (1878 points, minus a 20 per cent discount) to attain the player.

The second reason for the system is a rough way for the AFL and clubs to identify if a swap of picks is fair. It's not a perfect science, but a club swapping pick No.2 (2481 points) for No.6 (1659) and No.18 (836) would be close to fair.

Clubs requiring points to match bids on father-son and Academy players will often 'trade down' to gather more points. For example, a club that has pick No.22 (686 points) might trade with another club that has pick No.28 (505) and No.36 (317). This gives them 822 points – an increase – while the other club moves to a much higher selection in the draft.

2025 sees a revamped Draft Value Index system introduced for the first time, which attributes fewer points to draft picks as they move further down the order to force clubs to pay a 'fair' price for players. You can see and compare the 2025 DVI with the 2024 DVI at the bottom of this page here





What is Free Agency?

Free Agency gives players another vehicle to change clubs.

There are two types of free agents – restricted and unrestricted.

Unrestricted free agents have served eight years or more at one club, are out of contract, and can automatically move to the club of their choice. There is no need for a trade. This includes any player that has been delisted. They are called delisted free agents and can go to any club that wants them without needing a trade.

Restricted free agents are a little trickier. They have served eight years or more with one club and are in the top 25 per cent of wage earners at that club – often among the 'star' players of a team. Opposition clubs can make an offer to lure these players. If the offer is matched – both in duration and financially – by their current club but the player still wants to move, a trade then has to be struck.

The full list of restricted and unrestricted free agents in 2025 can be found here

What is Free Agency compensation?

The AFL will allocate draft picks to clubs with a net loss of free agents over one Trade Period, using a formula it has devised.

The formula produces a points rating for players based on: the new contract of the free agent and the age of the free agent. Draft picks will be allocated in one of five places – first round (immediately following that club's current selection), end of first round, second round, end of second round, or third round.

Can clubs trade who they like?

No. Clubs can trade players that are out of contract, but who they have an intention of re-signing if they can't find a suitor. However, if a player has one or more year to run on their existing deal, the club must have the player's consent to be traded to another club. A player can veto any proposed move they don't agree with, regardless of whether they are in or out of contract.

What is a 'salary dump'?

Clubs that are close to, or over, the salary cap (the amount every club is allowed to spend each year on assembling its team), might wish to trade one of its more expensive players that has fallen out of favour with the coaches.

To incentivise another club to trade for that player and his hefty contract, the original club can attach a draft pick to it, so essentially the receiving club gets the player and a draft pick to take on the contract.

Anything else we should know?