Join an expert team, including AFL.com.au's Cal Twomey and Riley Beveridge, for Continental Tyres AFL Trade Radio LIVE from Footy Fest in Grand Final week

Riley Beveridge and Callum Twomey. Pictures: AFL Photos

GET A head start on all the latest trade news when Continental Tyres AFL Trade Radio returns LIVE on Wednesday 12pm AEST from Macca's Footy Fest in Yarra Park during Grand Final week.

Across Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 12-2pm AEST, a rotating panel of AFL Trade Radio experts including AFL.com.au's own Cal Twomey and Riley Beveridge, along with Sam Edmund, Tom Morris and Josh Jenkins, will broadcast LIVE from Footy Fest to preview one of the biggest Continental Tyres AFL Trade Periods in years.

Superstars including Carlton's Charlie Curnow, Essendon skipper Zach Merrett and Melbourne's Christian Petracca are among the players who could be on the move in 2025, while Carlton stars Tom De Koning and Jack Silvagni have already confirmed their big-money free agency moves to St Kilda.

Charlie Curnow during the R10 match between Carlton and Sydney at the SCG on May 16, 2025. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

Clubs will also be jostling to maximise their draft hands to make the most of their picks in a draft crop that is dominated by star youngsters emerging from the northern Academies tied to Sydney, GWS, Gold Coast and Brisbane.

Make sure to tune in from 12pm AEST on Wednesday on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App to hear the latest on the trade and free agency landscape.

AFL Trade Radio returns from 12pm AEST on Monday, September 29 and runs through Deadline Day on Wednesday, October 15, before finished with a new wrap episode from Thursday, October 16 where the team will unpack all the big news from the frantic final hours of the 2025 player exchange period.

This year's AFL Trade Radio schedule again includes some of the biggest names in football, including former Essendon captain James Hird for the first time.

2025 Continental Tyres AFL Trade Radio line-up

7-9am: Kane Cornes and Sam Edmund

9-11am: Tom Morris and James Hird

11am-12pm: Sarah Olle and Josh Gabelich

12-1pm: Callum Twomey and Riley Beveridge

1-3pm: Cam Luke and Liam Pickering

3-6pm: Damian Barrett, Brad Johnson and Josh Jenkins