Taylor Walker will play on into a 19th season

Taylor Walker in action during Adelaide's semi-final against Hawthorn on September 12, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

ADELAIDE veteran Taylor Walker will extend his AFL career into a 19th season after agreeing to terms on a new one-year deal.

The club's all-time leading goalkicker with 680, Walker booted 39 majors in 23 games in 2025 as the Crows finished minor premiers before bowing out of the finals in straight sets.

That took Walker to 301 and into fifth spot for total games played for Adelaide, spanning back to his debut against Collingwood in round one, 2009.

Only ahead of him are Andrew McLeod (340), Tyson Edwards (320), Mark Ricciuto (312) and Ben Hart (311).

Walker said he wanted to continue to help the playing list grow and improve.

"It's been incredible for me to witness and play a part in the growth of this team over the past few years," the 35-year-old said.

"I'm excited to see what we can achieve next year and am keen to do what I can to help."

Adelaide list manager Justin Reid said Walker's impact on the team and its performance was wide ranging.

"Taylor is an ultimate professional and he sets and drives high standards, in terms of preparation and performance, for himself and his teammates," Reid said.

Taylor Walker celebrates a goal during Adelaide's clash against Hawthorn in round 21, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

"In the past couple of weeks, we've had honest and genuine conversations and there's a clear understanding and alignment on the role he can play for us next year."

Crows coach Matthew Nicks praised Walker as a significant contributor "both on and off the field".

"Aside from Tex's ability to influence games, he also imparts knowledge and guidance across the playing group," Nicks said.

"We're excited to have Tex on board for another year."