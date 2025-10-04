Jordan Dawson has claimed the Crows' best and fairest for the third straight year

Jordan Dawson celebrates a goal during Adelaide's win over Hawthorn in round 21, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

ADELAIDE captain Jordan Dawson has become the first player in Crows history to win three club champion awards in a row, taking out the Malcolm Blight Medal on Saturday night after a standout season.

Dawson polled 149 votes to win from star forward Riley Thilthorpe (143) and important defender Josh Worrell (138), who each had career-best seasons and recorded their highest club champion placings.

Experienced forward Ben Keays (137), who shared the award with Dawson in 2024, and recruit Alex Neal-Bullen (135) rounded out the top five.

Dawson, who was selected in the All-Australia team for the second time this year, joins teammate Rory Laird, and club greats Andrew McLeod, Mark Ricciuto and Simon Goodwin as a three-time club champion.

The 28-year-old has finished on the podium in club champion awards in each of the past five seasons after placing second in 2022 with the Crows and third in 2021 with Sydney.

Dawson's excellent form in 2025 and on-field leadership again highlighted what a bargain recruit he has been for the Crows after crossing from the Swans at the end of 2021 in exchange for a future first-round pick.

The skilful midfielder averaged 23.4 disposals and recorded career-highs for contested possessions (9.5), clearances (4.4), tackles (7.4) and inside 50s (6.2), also receiving the Players' Trademark Award and the Members' MVP Award on Saturday night.

Thilthorpe established himself as one of the most exciting key forwards in the AFL, kicking a career-best 60 goals and ranking No.3 in the AFL for total contested marks (1.9 a game).

The powerful 23-year-old was one of the stars of the 2025 season, enjoying the breakout season many had expected in 2024 before a serious knee injury sidelined him for four months.

Worrell also achieved his first top-three finish, emerging as a critical player in the Crows' rise to minor premiers.

Josh Worrell is tackled by Rhyan Mansell during Adelaide's clash against Richmond in round 16, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

The 24-year-old ranked No.3 in the AFL for intercept possessions and was among five Crows selected in the 44-man All-Australian squad, alongside Dawson, Thilthorpe, defender Mark Keane and star forward Izak Rankine.

Adelaide's voting system involves the coaches rating every player with a score from one to 10 after every game, including finals.

2025 Malcolm Blight Medal

1. Jordan Dawson – 149 votes

2. Riley Thilthorpe – 143

3. Josh Worrell – 138

4. Ben Keays – 137

5. Alex Neal-Bullen – 135

6. Izak Rankine – 133

7. Mark Keane – 133

8. Rory Laird – 117

9. Jake Soligo – 116

10. Reilly O'Brien – 115