Callum Ah Chee wants to move to a South Australian club after securing back-to-back flags with Brisbane

Callum Ah Chee runs out ahead of the 2025 Grand Final between Brisbane and Geelong. Picture: AFL Photos

TWO-TIME premiership player Callum Ah Chee has confirmed he wants to be traded to Adelaide.

Ah Chee has been a pivotal figure in Brisbane's back-to-back flags, but the 27-year-old has requested a move to South Australia to take up a five-year deal at the Crows.

TRADE HUB All the latest player movement news

Initially drafted by Gold Coast in 2015 with pick No.8, Ah Chee has been a regular in his six seasons at the Lions.

He kicked 27 goals last year and 24 this season, while he also spent some time up the ground and in defence.

He has played a total of 169 games at AFL level, including 52 of a possible 54 games for the Lions over the past two seasons.

Brisbane's back-to-back premiership player Callum Ah Chee has informed the Lions of his desire to be traded to Adelaide.



The Crows have a five-year offer for the 27-year-old. More on @traderadio @AFLcomau pic.twitter.com/J2uHiztsGU — Callum Twomey (@CalTwomey) October 2, 2025

Ah Chee told AFL.com.au after Saturday's Grand Final win that he had a decision to make but wanted to celebrate with teammates, family and friends.

"The emotions are very high. It's amazing to be able to celebrate with my family, and to have my mum and dad here and my brothers, I got a bit emotional out there. I love this footy club and I'm just glad I went out there and did my job.

"It's the best thing you can finish on no matter what [happens next]. To finish the year off like this is something you dream of as a little kid. It took a whole squad to get this done."