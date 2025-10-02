TWO-TIME premiership player Callum Ah Chee has confirmed he wants to be traded to Adelaide.
Ah Chee has been a pivotal figure in Brisbane's back-to-back flags, but the 27-year-old has requested a move to South Australia to take up a five-year deal at the Crows.
TRADE HUB All the latest player movement news
Initially drafted by Gold Coast in 2015 with pick No.8, Ah Chee has been a regular in his six seasons at the Lions.
He kicked 27 goals last year and 24 this season, while he also spent some time up the ground and in defence.
He has played a total of 169 games at AFL level, including 52 of a possible 54 games for the Lions over the past two seasons.
Ah Chee told AFL.com.au after Saturday's Grand Final win that he had a decision to make but wanted to celebrate with teammates, family and friends.
"The emotions are very high. It's amazing to be able to celebrate with my family, and to have my mum and dad here and my brothers, I got a bit emotional out there. I love this footy club and I'm just glad I went out there and did my job.
"It's the best thing you can finish on no matter what [happens next]. To finish the year off like this is something you dream of as a little kid. It took a whole squad to get this done."