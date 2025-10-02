St Kilda is looking for a new footy boss

Ross Lyon speaks with David Misson during a St Kilda training session at RSEA Park on August 13, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

ST KILDA football boss David Misson is departing the club after four years back at Moorabbin with Ross Lyon.

Misson initially returned to the Saints as high performance manager in 2022 when Lyon returned for a second stint as senior coach.

The experience fitness boss was then promoted to head of football in 2023 after Geoff Walsh resigned after a brief stint at St Kilda.

Misson informed the club in recent days that he wants to pursue new opportunities away from the Saints.

After starting with Cricket Australia as high performance boss at the turn of the century, Misson joined the Sydney Swans in the early 2000s before Lyon brought him to St Kilda in 2008, where he ran the fitness department at the Saints during the Grand Final era.

Misson then worked for Melbourne Football Club and the Sydney Roosters in the NRL, before returning to RSEA Park.

St Kilda is now the third club searching for a GM to run their football department.

St Kilda football boss Dave Misson during the 2024 Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period. Picture: AFL Photos

Port Adelaide has been searching for someone to replace Chris Davies since he made the decision to move to Melbourne and join Carlton after more than a decade as GM.

Gold Coast is also hunting for someone to replace Wayne Campbell after the Richmond great accepted a role at Sydney as head of academy.

Geelong great Jimmy Bartel considered the vacancy at the Power but has decided to remain in Melbourne for family reasons and could be an option for St Kilda to pursue.