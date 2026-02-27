Hawthorn's forwards converted only 20.8 per cent of their inside 50s into goal, with coach Adrian Hickmott saying they didn't work hard enough

Sam Mitchell speaks to players at the break during the AAMI Community Series match between the Western Bulldogs and Hawthorn at Mission Whitten Oval on February 27, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

HAWTHORN forwards coach Adrian Hickmott has called for his line to work harder, following the club's 44-point pre-season loss to the Western Bulldogs on Friday evening.

Despite registering 53 inside 50s for the match, the Hawks converted just 20.8 per cent of those into goal, with keys Mitch Lewis and Mabior Chol going largely unsighted.

"We had trouble scoring in the first half, especially the second quarter… and (the Bulldogs) used the ball well going back the other way," Hickmott said post game.

"At times we didn't work hard enough."

The mix ahead of the ball is something the Hawks will look at heading into their Opening Round clash with Greater Western Sydney, with young forward Calsher Dear featuring in the VFL practice match prior to the AFL hitout.

"I watched him play today, he played well, got over the ground well. His performance wasn't quite where we wanted (it) going into this game, so, having a good run, we wanted (him) to play a full game, see how he goes, got through the game well, so I'm pleased with that."

Both the Hawks and Bulldogs came out of the match with a concussion concern, with the Dogs confirming young midfielder Ryley Sanders will miss Opening Round after failing a head injury assessment, and Hawk Cam Mackenzie will undergo further tests in the coming days following his own head knock in the third quarter.

It's a blow for Hawthorn, whose midfield stocks are already thin with Will Day nursing a shoulder injury, and James Worpel now a Cat. Newly minted co-captain Jai Newcombe may also become unavailable following a heavy tackle on Dogs star Ed Richards, in which the latter's head hit the deck.

The Bulldogs, meanwhile, were focused on balancing their attacking flair of 2025 with a solid defensive performance. Fringe defender Buku Khamis put his hand up for a regular spot in the side, dominating the air behind play particularly in the first half, while new additions Michael Sellwood and Connor Budarick added their own flair to the line.

"Last year we obviously attacked really well. We've been working on different parts of out game, tonight that was (a) real positive. We were able to hold them up at times. They had a lot of inside 50s, particularly in that first half – had 34 at half-time which is a lot – but we were able to stay pretty strong down there," Bulldogs development and player leadership coach Jarryn Geary said.

"We know that's a challenging part of the game, to stop opposition teams scoring, especially Hawthorn's firepower out there, so (it was a) pleasing part of the game tonight."

Young forward Jordan Croft, who played two games late last season, further stamped his credentials for a place in the side next week. With three goals and a supporting role in the ruck, he has been a standout for the Dogs across the club's two preseason hitouts.

"The pleasing thing about tonight is obviously the scoreboard, but his pressure and his aerial presence, and then he went in the ruck and was able to give Tim (English) a bit of a chop out as well. So, he's a young player still finding his way, but he's showing some promising signs," Geary said.

The club is hopeful that mercurial forward Sam Darcy will be available for the season opener against reigning premier Brisbane next week, after missing Friday's clash with general soreness.

"Sam, he trained earlier today, had a little controlled session. He'll be assessed on Wednesday," Geary said.