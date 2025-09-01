Chris Davies is set to join the Blues after his departure from Port Adelaide was confirmed

Chris Davies speaks during the Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period on October 7, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

PORT Adelaide's long-serving football manager Chris Davies has quit the club and is set to join Carlton.

Davies had been the Power's general manager of football for the past 11 years.

But the 46-year-old has joined Ken Hinkley, who departed at season's end after 13 years as Port's coach, in leaving Alberton.

"Port Adelaide has been a significant part of my working life and I'm proud of what we've achieved together during this time,” Davies said in a statement issued by the Power on Monday.

"The decision to leave wasn't easy but I feel the timing is right for both the club and I.

"I am confident the club is well-positioned for future success under (new coach) Josh Carr (and) I'll always be grateful for the opportunity to contribute to this great football club."

Learn More 04:27

Davies, a former cricketer who played 25 first-class games for South Australia, is set to accept an offer from Carlton to replace the sacked Brad Lloyd as the Blues' football manager.

Davies has strong ties with Carlton coach Michael Voss, who was an assistant coach at Port from 2015 to 2021.