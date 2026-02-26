Cameron Bruce says Cam Rayner will play in Opening Round despite missing both the Lions' pre-season matches

Jamarra Ugle-Hagan celebrates after kicking a goal during the AAMI Community Series match between Brisbane and Gold Coast at Brighton Homes Arena on February 26, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

CAM RAYNER will be "ready to go" for Opening Round against the Western Bulldogs next week despite missing both of Brisbane's pre-season matches.

Rayner was among a host of Lions stars watching from the boundary line as the two-time reigning premiers defeated Gold Coast by 25 points on Thursday night.

Co-captain Harris Andrews, ruckman Darcy Fort and veteran Dayne Zorko were all rested from the match, while Oscar Allen and Ryan Lester both missed with concussion.

LIONS v SUNS Full match coverage and stats

But it was Rayner's absence that raised eyebrows, left out for a second straight week with 'general soreness'.

However, the bullocking forward completed a "great" session earlier on Thursday and is fighting fit according to Lions midfield coach Cameron Bruce.

"Cam's been a little bit restricted with a leg injury," Bruce said following the win over the Suns.

"He's been building for quite a while, and he'll be ready to go for (Opening Round). We're looking forward to getting a number of players back."

Learn More 07:57

Another in contention to face the Bulldogs is lockdown defender Noah Answerth, who continued his comeback from a ruptured Achilles tendon by playing in a VFL practise match earlier on Thursday.

"He's such an important negating defender," Bruce said.

"He's going to be in-line for selection. We'll continue to discuss that as the week unfolds but he's certainly put his foot in the right direction today."

Learn More 03:21

Hugh McCluggage left the field during the third quarter with a corked calf, a move Bruce described as "conservative".

Despite the loss, Gold Coast was relatively happy with its performance, getting more game-time into off-season recruits Christian Petracca and Jamarra Ugle-Hagan.

Ugle-Hagan got to plenty of contests, spilling a couple of marks he'd usually take, on the way to kicking two goals.

"It was great for him to play another full game," Gold Coast assistant coach Shaun Grigg said.

"We're thrilled with the work he's done. We understand he's got more work to do but some positive signs."