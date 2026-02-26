Lincoln McCarthy is congratulated by Lachie Neale after kicking a goal during the AAMI Community Series match between Brisbane and Gold Coast at Brighton Homes Arena on February 26, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

IT MIGHT be only pre-season, but Brisbane has let the competition know it's primed to chase a third straight premiership with an emphatic 25-point win over Gold Coast on Thursday night.

Despite missing a third of its best team either being rested or injured, the Lions ran away to win 19.12 (126) to 15.11 (101) in the AAMI Community Series at Brighton Homes Arena.

Logan Morris (four goals) was exceptional and looks set to build on his brilliant 2025, while Charlie Cameron (two goals from 18 disposals and nine marks) continued his brilliant form from last year's Grand Final and the recent State of Origin.

Zac Bailey (25 and two goals), Lachie Neale (31) and crowd favourite Bruce Reville (20) were all excellent for the home team.

The Lions rested Harris Andrews, Dayne Zorko and Darcy Fort ahead of Opening Round against the Western Bulldogs, while Oscar Allen and Ryan Lester missed with concussion.

Cam Rayner completed a training session earlier in the day after being rested with general soreness, but the disjointed line-up made little difference for the two-time champions.

After Gold Coast jumped away with three of the first four goals, Brisbane ratcheted up its intensity to arrest control of the contest.

The Lions' A-Grade midfield quickly nullified the influence of Jarrod Witts in the ruck. Hugh McCluggage kicked a superb goal from 50m before a corked calf cut his night short, while Bailey set the home fans alight with a thrilling second quarter goal where he tip-toed along the boundary line before straightening up to snap truly.

Brisbane led by just a point at half-time, but was rarely troubled after the break.

As its makeshift backline slowed down the early influence of Jed Walter (two goals), the forward line looked as dynamic as ever.

However, the Suns Academy product could miss Opening Round after being reported for a late bump on young Lion Zane Zakostelsky, while teammate Jy Farrar could also come under scrutiny from the match review officer for his heavy contact on Darcy Wilmot.

Cameron looked back to his best, not only buzzing around when the ball was in his vicinity, but applying manic defensive pressure like it was a finals game.

Gold Coast was just a fraction of the pace in most facets. Christian Petracca put in another strong showing, as did captain Noah Anderson, while Wil Powell had his moments in a midfield that is still finding chemistry.

Mac Andrew had a night he'd prefer to forget, giving away multiple 50m penalties that led to goals and being thrown out of the way by Morris for the fourth of his goals.

New faces

Christian Petracca had another strong hitout, heavily involved early and finishing with 24 disposals and nine clearances for the game. The midfield chemistry is far from perfect, but Petracca showed glimpses of the power that made him one of the best players in the competition during his time at Melbourne. Jamarra Ugle-Hagan had another 'nearly' night, dropping a couple of marks he'd usually gobble and finishing with two goals, while getting to plenty of contests. No.2 draft pick Zeke Uwland did not get much of the ball early, but worked into the contest well to finish with 14 touches. For Brisbane, draftee Cody Curtin and untried third-year player Zane Zakostelsky shared ruck duties in the absence of Fort. Both competed well, with Curtin's rundown tackle of Daniel Rioli in the dying seconds an eye-catcher.

Round one chance

Bruce Reville could not have done much more to push his case for Opening Round selection with a superb performance. The crowd favourite was precise with each of his 20 disposals, pinpointing teammates with his laser-like kicking. After playing at half-forward last week, Keidean Coleman returned to his more familiar half-back role. Although he got lost defensively once or twice, his kicking was as brilliant as ever and launched many attacks. Lincoln McCarthy was thrown forward, kicking two goals to close in on selection. Uwland will be right around the mark for the Suns, while Leo Lombard locked up a small forward role – if ever there was a doubt – with three goals.

Medical room

Hugh McCluggage left the field with a corked calf during the third term, but is expected to be fine for Opening Round. The Lions will get a heap of troops back with Noah Answerth getting through a VFL match earlier on Thursday and Cam Rayner (soreness) completing a full session. The rested Harris Andrews, Dayne Zorko and Darcy Fort will be available, while Oscar Allen and Ryan Lester will return from concussion. Young defender Luke Lloyd hobbled off with an ankle injury during the first quarter. Gold Coast was unscathed with Ethan Read (concussion) expected to be available to play Geelong in Opening Round.

Fantasy watch

After playing as a forward in last week's match simulation, Keidean Coleman (DEF, $559,000) switched to defence for this game. Lions coach Chris Fagan suggested on the broadcast that this will be his role moving forward. He scored 58 which may not necessarily excite coaches, but a solid Opening Round score when the troops return could make him a worthy Fantasy Classic selection. Scoring 87 in his return from his ACL injury, Lincoln McCarthy (FWD, $452,000) may present as an option, having taken seven marks and slotted two goals. Christian Petracca (MID/FWD, 948,000) spent plenty of time in Gold Coast's midfield while rotating forward, topping the disposals and Fantasy leaderboard for the Suns with 24 and 88 points, respectively. Did we see enough from Zeke Uwland (DEF/MID, $346,000) who scored 33? There will be a watch on selection, but it looks like Leo Lombard (FWD, $230,000) could be a lock for the bench following his three goals and 71 points. - Warnie from The Traders

BRISBANE 3.3 9.5 13.7 19.12 (126)

GOLD COAST 5.2 9.4 12.8 15.11 (101)

GOALS

Brisbane: Morris 4, Gallop 2, McCarthy 2, Cameron 2, Lohmann 2, Bailey 2, L.Ashcroft 2, Tunstill, McKenna, McCluggage

Gold Coast: Lombard 3, Walter 2, Ugle-Hagan 2, Miller 2, Long 2, King, Jeffrey, Humphrey, Anderson

BEST

Brisbane: Bailey, Morris, Neale, Reville, Cameron, Dunkley, Wilmot

Gold Coast: Petracca, Miller, Witts, B.Uwland, Anderson, Powell

INJURIES

Brisbane: Lloyd (ankle), McCluggage (corked calf)

Gold Coast: Nil