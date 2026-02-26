SYDNEY is confident star Errol Gulden will be fit to face Carlton in the season opener at the SCG next Thursday despite the midfielder sitting out most of the Swans' AAMI Community Series win over GWS with a rolled ankle.
Gulden booted the opening goal of the game but was forced from the field minutes later.
SWANS v GIANTS Full match coverage and stats
The memories from almost exactly a year ago, when Gulden suffered a much more serious ankle injury in a pre-season game, were not far from the Swans coaches' minds but assistant Jeremy Laidler said their star's absence was "very precautionary".
"We know how important he is and he's probably missed far too many games last year. So as soon as he had a little niggle, we just said that's enough for you,” Laidler said post-match.
The wet and wild conditions left both sides trying to get through the latter stages of the game without risking injury to key players.
“There's probably not too much we could get out of those conditions. It was pretty trying, it was a heavy downfall and you’re not getting much out of that other than minutes. But we got through the game unscathed, touch wood,” Laidler said.
Meanwhile, Toby Greene showed just why Giants coach Adam Kingsley has earmarked his skipper for a more significant midfield role this season as the club races to deal with a lengthy injury list.
Greene started the AAMI Community Series clash against Sydney in the centre square and spent long periods around the ball as the undermanned Giants were too often left searching for answers for their decimated midfield during a 38-point defeat on Thursday.
The three-time All-Australian gathered 26 disposals, eight tackles and a game-high six clearances as the Giants found it hard to match the Swans’ midfield depth in rain-soaked conditions at Henson Park.
“I thought, in patches, he was excellent tonight. We made a conscious effort to keep him in there as long as we could,” Giants assistant coach Brett Montgomery said of Greene’s onball role.
“I'm sure we could have used him up forward for some of his brilliance and some of his leadership too, because that was a really young forward line. But we really wanted to hold our nerve there and get his minutes in, whether the conditions suited or not.
“We wanted to see him gel and get some synergy with Clayton Oliver as well.”
The Giants are hopeful that Finn Callaghan will be fit for the Opening Round clash with Hawthorn even as the gun midfielder sat out a second pre-season hit out while continuing his recovery from a hip flexor issue.
Oliver was brought to the club to complement the existing on-ball brigade that has lifted the Giants to finals in the past three seasons, but is set to carry more of the load as his second club faces an early-season injury crisis.
Reigning club champion Tom Green will miss the season after rupturing the ACL in his left knee, while veteran Josh Kelly is recovering from major hip surgery and is out for several more months.
Oliver, the former Melbourne midfielder started slowly against Sydney but warmed into the game when the storms arrived and gathered 19 disposals and booted a classy goal before sitting out the final term.
“Some of his hands were elite. A game like that probably called for it too, and he sort of just rose to another level,” Montgomery said after taking the reins as head coach for the day.
“He wasn't perfect and he's always looking for guidance in the way we play in our system. He's open to feedback around how's that working for us. He's been incredible to coach to this point and I think we've got a really good player on our hands.”
