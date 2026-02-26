Errol Gulden is expected to play in next week's Opening Round clash with Carlton despite sitting out most of Thursday's win over GWS

Errol Gulden in action during Sydney's clash with GWS in the 2026 AAMI Community Series. Picture: Phil Hillyard

SYDNEY is confident star Errol Gulden will be fit to face Carlton in the season opener at the SCG next Thursday despite the midfielder sitting out most of the Swans' AAMI Community Series win over GWS with a rolled ankle.

Gulden booted the opening goal of the game but was forced from the field minutes later.

The memories from almost exactly a year ago, when Gulden suffered a much more serious ankle injury in a pre-season game, were not far from the Swans coaches' minds but assistant Jeremy Laidler said their star's absence was "very precautionary".

"We know how important he is and he's probably missed far too many games last year. So as soon as he had a little niggle, we just said that's enough for you,” Laidler said post-match.

The wet and wild conditions left both sides trying to get through the latter stages of the game without risking injury to key players.

“There's probably not too much we could get out of those conditions. It was pretty trying, it was a heavy downfall and you’re not getting much out of that other than minutes. But we got through the game unscathed, touch wood,” Laidler said.