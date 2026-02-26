Charlie Curnow (centre) celebrates a goal with teammates during Sydney's AAMI Community Series clash with GWS on February 26, 2026. Picture: Phil Hillyard

SYDNEY midfielder Errol Gulden has sent a scare through the Swans camp after injuring an ankle during a 38-point AAMI Community Series victory over Greater Western Sydney on Thursday afternoon.

Gulden limped from the field during the opening term and took no further part in the game, but the Swans are confident the two-time All-Australian has avoided significant injury from a rolled ankle and expect him to be available for Opening Round.

The Swans midfield overpowered the undermanned Giants, even with Gulden watching from the sidelines, as Isaac Heeney (19 disposals, one goal) led the way and emerging onballer Angus Sheldrick was a standout in the 14.13 (97) to 8.11 (59) win in the wet at Henson Park.

Gulden suffered a broken ankle at the same stage of last year’s pre-season that delayed his start to the campaign while the Swans lost touch with the top eight.

The 23-year-old proved his worth as the side won seven of 10 matches after his return at the back end of last year, and again showed his value when slicing up the Giants and booting the opening goal before sitting out the majority of the game.

Errol Gulden celebrates a goal during Sydney's win over GWS in the AAMI Community Series on February 26, 2026. Picture: Phil Hillyard

Sheldrick tightened his grip on a spot in the Sydney midfield for the Opening Round clash with Carlton as the 22-year-old gathered a game-high 30 disposals in conditions ideally suited to his robust style.

Midfield dynamos Chad Warner and Justin McInerney found touch after missing Sydney’s match simulation win over the Western Bulldogs last week. Warner added his usual spark with 19 disposals, while McInerney (23, one goal) spent much of his time patrolling a wing with occasional bursts through the engine room.

Jai Serong spent time on the opposite wing as the Swans recruit pressed his claims for an Opening Round club debut, though zippy forward Malcolm Rosas jnr was quieter after a better showing against the Dogs.

Swans firebrand Tom Papley was also unable to make the most of the slippery conditions on his return from an ankle issue as he went goalless but had 12 disposals in minimal game time.

Charlie Curnow gave an early glimpse of what the Swans can expect to see this season as he took a strong mark near the wing then wheeled around on to his right boot to nail a 70m bomb. The two-time Coleman medallist had less impact once the heavens opened up and finished with two goals from only six disposals.

The injury-hit Giants were missing 11 of the players that lined up in their elimination final defeat to the Hawks last year but were bolstered by the addition of prized recruit Clayton Oliver.

The three-time All-Australian started slowly but went on to relish the wet and wild conditions as he finished with 19 disposals and booted a consolation goal against the run of play before being rested.

Oliver shook off a jarred finger from a smother to play out the game, while Jesse Hogan put Giants hearts in mouths with an early rolled ankle before finishing with two goals.

Captain Toby Greene (26 disposals) started in the middle and looks set to spend more time around the ball this year as the Giants search for ways to cover the loss of Tom Green and Josh Kelly.

Harry Rowston staked his own claim for more midfield minutes this year with 19 disposals, and Jayden Laverde did his chances of an Opening Round club debut no harm in defence.

Nick Madden battled hard against Brodie Grundy in the ruck but will come under MRO scrutiny for a high bump on Chad Warner, who recovered to play out the game.

New faces

Sydney was fortunate to field a near full-strength team with Caiden Cleary one of few less experienced players to be given an opportunity to press their claims. The Swans Academy graduate found the goals during minimal game time but is likely competing with fresh recruit Malcolm Rosas jnr for a spot in the forward line. Phoenix Gothard impressed with 15 disposals for the Giants as he presses for a debut, while Josaia Delana took steps toward adding to his three matches and Max Gruzewski booted two goals. The Giants handed opportunities to Oliver Hannaford, Harrison Oliver, Jack Ough and Oskar Taylor in their late changes but an extended bench meant the focus was as much on exposure to the top level as trialling for a spot in the Opening Round team.

Opening Round chance

Sydney recruits Charlie Curnow, Malcolm Rosas jnr and Jai Serong each firmed for club debuts in the season opener against Carlton while playing solid minutes against Greater Western Sydney even in testing conditions and with an extended bench. Logan McDonald is on track to play his first match since the 2024 Grand Final with the Swans’ former No.4 pick locked into a forward role after a brief stint in the back half early in the pre-season. Caiden Cleary booted a nice goal but seems further back in the queue, while Peter Ladhams and Joel Hamling are among the tall timber likely to be squeezed out. Clayton Oliver and Jayden Laverde were both important for the Giants, while Harry Rowston looks set for a more prominent role in the midfield in the absence of a host of first-choice onballers. Nick Madden had a tough day out but could hold his place in the Giants side especially if Kieren Briggs fails to recover from a shin knock in time to face the Hawks.

Clayton Oliver and Isaac Heeney in action during GWS' clash with Sydney in the 2026 AAMI Community Series. Picture: AFL Photos

Medical room

Greater Western Sydney will be relieved to have got through their Community Series clash with Sydney unscathed after a horror run with injury over the pre-season. Dynamic forward Brent Daniels and young midfielder Cody Angove missed the clash between the cross-town rivals after both left the field early in match simulation against Collingwood last week. The Giants swung further changes during the lead-in when electing not to risk Kieren Briggs, Callum Brown, Aaron Cadman and Joe Fonti against the Swans. GWS is still to work out how it will make do without clearance king Tom Green (knee) for the rest of the season, while Josh Kelly (hip) and Darcy Jones (knee) are sidelined indefinitely. Livewire Toby Bedford and gun defender Sam Taylor will both miss the early rounds of 2026 due to hamstring injuries, but the Giants remain hopeful that eye-catching midfielder Finn Callaghan can overcome a hip flexor issue in time to face the Hawks on 7 March. Sydney, on the other hand, continues to have a near clean bill of health with the club confident Errol Gulden has avoided serious injury and versatile veterans Jake Lloyd, Harry Cunningham and Taylor Adams its most significant concerns.

Fantasy watch

The Giants have a depleted midfield and Toby Greene (FWD, $850,000) wound the clock back to run through the middle. The skipper top scored for his team with 97 Fantasy points from less than 70 per cent time on ground. Mid-priced midfielder Harry Rowston (MID, $544,000)will continue to see his ownership rise. A strong Opening Round showing will make him a popular starting option for round one. For the Swans, Angus Sheldrick (MID, $651,000) has demonstrated his Fantasy chops on many occasions. His 30 disposals and five tackles helped him score the game's only ton with 111 points. Errol Gulden (MID, $1,073,000) played only the first quarter, withdrawn as a precaution after rolling his ankle. Briggs as a late out wasn't ideal as we assess the rucks, but we took enough out of Brodie Grundy (RUC, $1,122,000) putting together 89 points from just 58 per cent time on ground while hitting key stat lines. Is he the first ruck taken on Draft day? - Warnie from The Traders

SYDNEY 5.3 7.5. 10.10. 14.13 (97)

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY 1.2 5.5 6.7 8.11 (59)

GOALS

Sydney: Curnow 2, Amartey 2, McDonald 2, Heeney, Jordon, Sheldrick, Grundy, Cleary, Gulden, McInerney, Ladhams

Greater Western Sydney: Stringer 3, Hogan 2, Gruzewski 2, Oliver

BEST

Sydney: Blakey, Heeney, Sheldrick, Mills, Grundy, McInerney, Wicks

Greater Western Sydney: Greene, Oliver, Ash, Idun, Stringer, Rowston

INJURIES

Sydney: Gulden (ankle)

Greater Western Sydney: Nil

REPORTS

Sydney: Rosas jnr (abusive language)

Greater Western Sydney: Nil

Crowd: TBC at Henson Park