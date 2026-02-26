The teams are in for Friday's games in the AAMI Community Series

Tom Lynch, Jack Ginnivan and Marcus Bontempelli.

RICHMOND will welcome back veteran forward Tom Lynch for its practice game against Melbourne on Friday, but the Tigers will be without defenders Nick Vlastuin (managed) and Noah Balta for the clash in Ballarat.

Elsewhere, Jack Ginnivan will return from a finger injury for Hawthorn against the Western Bulldogs, but the Hawks will be without Karl Amon, while the Dogs will welcome back the likes of Marcus Bontempelli, Aaron Naughton, Tim English and Ed Richards.

Ginnivan's return is a boost for the Hawks after his recent injury, but Tom Barrass is out due to a back issue, although the club is confident the defender will be fit to face Greater Western Sydney in Opening Round next week.

As expected, the Bulldogs are without Sam Darcy (managed), Bailey Dale (knee) and Adam Treloar (calf) but will be boosted by the return of their Origin stars.

Lynch and Nathan Broad are big ins for the Tigers against a Demons side that will welcome back skipper Max Gawn, but forwards Jake Melksham and Brody Mihocek (concussion) are out.

In a longer-term blow for the Demons, key forward Matt Jefferson will also be out for a significant period after suffering a bone stress injury in his foot. Melbourne football boss Alan Richardson said the club would take a conservative approach with Jefferson.

Melbourne v Richmond at Mars Stadium, 4.10pm AEDT

MELBOURNE

B: B.Howes 22 J.Lever 8 D.Turner 10

HB: X.Lindsay 5 C.Salem 3 C.Jiath 14

C: H.Langford 4 J.Steele 9 T.Sparrow 32

HF: E.Langdon 15 L.Kentfield 44 K.Chandler 37

F: K.Pickett 36 J.van Rooyen 2 B.Fritsch 31

Foll: M.Gawn - C 11 C.Windsor 6 T.Rivers 24

I/C: H.Petty 35 T.McDonald 25 K.Tholstrup 12 L.Pickett 33 H.Sharp 30 B.Laurie 16 X.Taylor 19 T.Matthews 20

Emerg: J.Melksham 18 J.Adams 26 M.Heath 27 R.Mentha 39

Notable absentees: Steven May, Jake Melksham, Jack Viney, Brody Mihocek, Jake Bowey, Tom Campbell, Shane McAdam, Jai Culley

RICHMOND

B: N.Broad 35 B.Miller 12 J.Gibcus 18

HB: J.Trezise 36 S.Grlj 24 J.Short 15

C: T.Sonsie 40 S.Lalor 4 K.McAuliffe 28

HF: S.Campbell 44 M.Rioli 17 S.Green 48

F: R.Mansell 7 T.Lynch 19 H.Armstrong 34

Foll: T.Nankervis - C 25 T.Taranto 14 J.Ross 5

I/C: T.Brown 30 H.Ralphsmith 13 J.Hopper 2 S.Cumming 22 C.Gray 50 S.Banks 6 L.Trainor 11 L.Fawcett 43

Emerg: P.Retschko 33 K.Smith 49 J.Alger 29 Z.Peucker 26

Notable absentees: Nick Vlastuin, Dion Prestia, Noah Balta, Samson Ryan, Judson Clarke, Jonty Faull, Taj Hotton

Western Bulldogs v Hawthorn at Mission Whitten Oval, 7.10pm AEDT

WESTERN BULLDOGS

B: L.Jaques 11 B.Khamis 24 R.Lobb 7

HB: C.Budarick 19 J.O'Donnell 18 L.Bramble 29

C: O.Baker 13 M.Bontempelli - C 4 R.Sanders 9

HF: S.Davidson 42 J.Croft 16 J.Freijah 27

F: C.Hynes 6 A.Naughton 33 T.Liberatore 21

Foll: T.English 44 M.Kennedy 8 E.Richards 20

I/C: L.Cleary 36 L.Emmett 25 A.Jones 32 L.Kennedy 35 L.McNeil 30 M.Sellwood 37 R.West 14 B.Williams 34

Emerg: H.Gallagher 12 L.Smith 40 N.Coffield 17 J.Busslinger 5

Notable absentees: Adam Treloar, Bailey Dale, Laitham Vandermeer, Sam Darcy, Riley Garcia

HAWTHORN

B: J.Scrimshaw 14 J.Sicily 6 N.Mraz 21

HB: B.Hardwick 15 J.Battle 24 J.Impey 4

C: J.Ward 25 J.Newcombe - C 3 S.Butler 30

HF: J.Gunston 19 D.Moore 8 C.Macdonald 9

F: N.Watson 5 M.Chol 18 M.Lewis 2

Foll: L.Meek 17 J.Ginnivan 33 C.Mackenzie 28

I/C: H.Morrison 1 J.Weddle 23 A.Schubert 29 M.D'Ambrosio 16 C.Nash 11 F.Maginness 20 B.Macdonald 42 M.Hill 41

Emerg: B.Ryan 26 N.Reeves 7 H.Hustwaite 44 C.Dear 13

Notable absentees: Karl Amon, Tom Barrass, Will Day, Ned Reeves, Calsher Dear