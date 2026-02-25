Andrew Brayshaw during Fremantle's 2026 team photo day at Cockburn ARC on February 6, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

IN TODAY'S edition of AFL Daily, star journalists Nathan Schmook and Michael Whiting join all the dots on football's big issues.

>> START LISTENING NOW

- Fish and Schmooky mount their cases for the non-Victorian sides in 2026

- Why the Dockers can go deeper into September

- With two big-name additions, does Damien Hardwick now have 100 per cent of his premiership side?

- What the Crows need to do to overcome the disappointment of last year's straight sets exit

- Will the addition of Charlie Curnow and a fit Errol Gulden get Sydney back into flag contention?

Don't miss a minute! Subscribe to AFL Daily NOW at Spotify or Apple Podcasts