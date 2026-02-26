Nic Newman looks dejected after Carlton's loss to Collingwood at the MCG in round 21, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

CARLTON defender Nic Newman has copped a two-match ban from a VFL game on Wednesday, stalling his return from a serious knee injury.

If the Blues accept the ban, Newman will be unavailable for Carlton's Opening Round game against Sydney and the round one clash against Richmond.

PLAY AFL FANTASY Pick your team NOW

The 32-year-old had been pushing for a return to the senior side for the start of the season, having missed the entire 2025 campaign due to injury.

He has played two VFL practice matches this month on managed minutes, but has now copped a three-match ban – reduced to two with an early guilty plea – for striking Geelong's Ben Pennisi in the third quarter at Ikon Park on Wednesday afternoon.

The Blues are already set to be without a handful of their best 23 for the season opener against the Swans, with the likes of Adam Cerra and Nick Haynes sidelined by injury.

The Blues and the Swans kick off the season on Thursday, March 8 at the SCG in a match-up that has taken on new meaning since last year's Trade Period.

Learn More 07:48

Two-time Coleman Medallist Charlie Curnow will pull on Sydney colours for the first time, while former Swans Ollie Florent and Will Hayward will play their first game for Carlton after being exchanged for the key forward.

Blues skipper Patrick Cripps this week said he won't treat the game any differently, despite the context from last October.

"I won't actually treat it too much differently. For us it's like a new chapter, we'll get up there and prepare the guys," he said.

"I think with guys that move on, when you have a long period with them you celebrate what you've done together but you move on pretty quick in this game.

"It's going to be an exciting game for both clubs. I'm sure Charlie will want to have a big game against us, I'm sure Ollie and Will want a big game against them and I think it's a great way to start the year with a bit of theatre."