Three players boasting more than 1000 games of experience and eight premierships have joined the All-Australian selection panel ahead of 2026

Joel Selwood at the 2017 All-Australian ceremony. Picture: AFL Photos

MODERN greats Luke Hodge, Joel Selwood and David Mundy will be All-Australian selectors this year, boosting the 11-person panel for 2026.

The trio replace new Geelong assistant coach Nathan Buckley, new Sydney CEO Matthew Pavlich and recently departed AFL GM of football performance Josh Mahoney, who have all moved on to new roles after being on the panel last year.

Collectively, Hodge, Mundy and Selwood bring more than 1,000 AFL games, eight premierships and 10 All-Australian selections to the panel.

Matthew Pavlich is announced as new Chief Executive Officer of the Sydney Swans by chairman Andrew Pridham on August 5, 2025. Picture: Brett Costello

They join 2025 selectors Andrew Dillon (chair), Eddie Betts, Jude Bolton, Kane Cornes, Abbey Holmes, Glen Jakovich, Laura Kane and Greg Swann.

"Luke, David and Joel are three of the most respected figures in the modern game," Dillon said.

"They all enjoyed decorated playing careers, and we are delighted to have people of their experience, leadership and credibility on the panel – all essential traits in helping select the best players and team for the 2026 season.



"On behalf of the AFL, I would like to thank Nathan, Matthew and Josh for their dedication and service as All-Australian selectors."

The annual team of the year will be announced at the AFL Awards night at the end of the home and away season.



2026 All-Australian selection panel: Andrew Dillon (chair), Eddie Betts, Jude Bolton, Kane Cornes, Luke Hodge, Abbey Holmes, Glen Jakovich, Laura Kane, David Mundy, Joel Selwood and Greg Swann.