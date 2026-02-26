The AFL has confirmed changes to the All Australian selection panel for 2026

David Mundy and Joel Selwood in action during Fremantle's clash with Geelong in round two, 2015. Picture: AFL Photos

The AFL has confirmed changes to the All Australian selection panel for 2026, appointing three of the game’s most decorated players following the departures of three members.

The AFL has welcomed former champion players and leaders Luke Hodge, David Mundy and Joel Selwood to the panel.

Collectively, Hodge, Mundy and Selwood bring more than 1,000 AFL games, eight premierships, 10 All Australian selections and almost two decades of combined captaincy experience.

An Australian Football Hall of Fame inductee in 2025, Hodge played 346 AFL games for Hawthorn and the Brisbane Lions. He won four premierships with the Hawks, including three as captain (2013-2015).

A key figure in the club’s sustained success between 2008 and 2015, Hodge earned three All Australian selections, won two Norm Smith Medals, and was widely recognised for his leadership, consistency, and influence on the game.

An ultra-consistent and durable player, Mundy finished his career as Fremantle’s all-time games record holder with 376 AFL games. He earned All Australian honours in 2015 and won the Dockers’ best and fairest, the Doig Medal, in 2010.

Selwood played 355 AFL games and captained Geelong from 2011 to 2022. Across his career, Selwood won four premierships (2007, 2009, 2011, 2022), including one as captain. He earned six All Australian selections and, alongside Hodge, is recognised as one of the most respected captains and courageous players of the modern era.

2025 selectors Nathan Buckley, Matthew Pavlich and Josh Mahoney have stepped down from the panel, after accepting new roles.

Buckley has moved into an assistant coaching role at Geelong, Pavlich has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of the Sydney Swans, while Mahoney resigned from his position at the AFL last year.

AFL CEO Andrew Dillon said the appointments of Hodge, Mundy and Selwood further enhanced the experience and leadership of the panel, while also thanking the departing members.

“Luke, David and Joel are three of the most respected figures in the modern game,” Dillon said.

“They all enjoyed decorated playing careers, and we are delighted to have people of their experience, leadership and credibility on the panel – all essential traits in helping select the best players and team for the 2026 season.

"On behalf of the AFL, I would like to thank Nathan, Matthew and Josh for their dedication and service as All Australian selectors."

2026 All Australian Selection Panel: Andrew Dillon (Chair), Eddie Betts, Jude Bolton, Kane Cornes, Luke Hodge, Abbey Holmes, Glen Jakovich, Laura Kane, David Mundy, Joel Selwood and Greg Swann.