Sam Walsh in action during Carlton's clash against Port Adelaide in round 23, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

WHILE Opening Round has given Fantasy coaches a cheat code, the AAMI Community Series is still the last chance to see a bunch of players ahead of the season proper.

The match simulations gave us a taste, and the pre-season games proper begin on Wednesday night.

So, who and what are we watching from a Fantasy perspective this week?

Jagga Smith (MID, $230,000) is all but locked into most teams, while Sam Walsh (MID, $977,000) is another popular option. A potential value option, Tanner Bruhn (MID, $517,000) missed the match sim and his performance in a possible new role at half-back will be worth watching. The role of Liam Reidy (RUC/FWD, $394,000) is another factor amid uncertainty in Fantasy ruck lines. Harry Dean (DEF, $342,000) looks set for a spot in Carlton's side in Opening Round, while Talor Byrne (MID/FWD, $230,000) could put his hand up if he can back up his match sim display. The player most coaches wanted to see, Nic Newman (DEF, $753,000), will miss again.

Swans star Errol Gulden (MID, $1,073,000) was brilliant in the match simulation and is a tempting option for coaches after featuring mostly as an inside midfielder. There are some concerns over recruit Jai Serong (DEF, $274,000) in terms of job security and scoring. Riley Bice (DEF, $595,000) had some nice moments in defence so is another to watch. Eyes will again be on the Giants' midfield. Clayton Oliver (MID, $941,000) starred in the match sim, but plenty of guns were absent, including Toby Greene (FWD, $850,000). Harry Rowston (MID, $544,000) has also emerged as an option. Eyes will also be on Giants ruck Kieren Briggs (RUC, $738,000). Jack Ough (MID, $230,000) could put his hand up for a spot in Tom Green's absence, while new Swan Malcolm Rosas jnr (FWD, $350,000) is another to keep an eye on.

Errol Gulden is tackled by Tom Liberatore during Sydney's match simulation against the Western Bulldogs on February 19, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

An important Fantasy game, but for different reasons. Let's start with the rookies. Suns Zeke Uwland (DEF/MID, $346,000) and Leo Lombard (FWD, $230,000) are pushing to claim a spot, as is first-year Lion Daniel Annable (MID, $330,000). Suns recruit Christian Petracca (MID/FWD, $948,000) was promising in his first performance for Gold Coast, but Noah Anderson (MID, $1,044,000) missed the match sim. The role of Wil Powell (DEF, $701,000) will also be worth watching, particularly with Matt Rowell sidelined. And perhaps the biggest question surrounds Keidean Coleman (DEF, $559,000). The Lion played mostly forward in the match sim and, while he performed well and scored, it's not the role Fantasy coaches were hoping to see. Lincoln McCarthy (FWD, $452,000), meanwhile, featured in a new role in defence.

Zeke Uwland kicks the ball during Gold Coast's match simulation against St Kilda on February 19, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

The most owned player across these two teams is unsurprisingly Sam Grlj (DEF/MID, $322,000) after his strong match sim display in defence. But will his fellow Tigers rookies stand up? Josh Gibcus (DEF, $230,000), Patrick Retschko (MID, $230,000) and Sam Cumming (MID, $326,000) are all highly owned but didn't quite solidify their spots in Fantasy teams in the match sim. The role of Sam Lalor (FWD, $567,000) after a strong pre-season will also be worth watching. Demons recruit Jack Steele (MID, $1,006,000) locked himself into plenty of teams with his performance against North Melbourne, while Kysaiah Pickett (MID/FWD, $915,000) and Latrelle Pickett (FWD, $306,000) starred. The uncertainty at the Demons is over the rest of their midfield. Will Caleb Windsor (DEF, $565,000), Harvey Langford (MID, $658,000) or Trent Rivers (DEF, $865,000) put their hands up for a spot? Xavier Lindsay (MID, $550,000), meanwhile, seems settled in his role in defence.

His stocks went up after the match sims and Connor Macdonald (FWD, $714,000) gets another chance to impress for the Hawks. The Bulldogs were well under strength for their match sim, but Lachie Jaques (DEF, $230,000) put his hand up for a place in many Fantasy teams with a good display at half-back, and Bailey Dale is in doubt for the start of the season. There are coaches interested in Joel Freijah (MID/FWD, $748,000) so his role with the Dogs' stars back is one to watch, while Connor Budarick (FWD, $506,000) is another to keep an eye on at half-back. How will Adam Treloar (MID/FWD, $946,000) go on his return from another slight injury worry, albeit likely on managed minutes? With some uncertainty over the Hawks' midfield mix lingering, Dylan Moore (FWD, $858,000) could become an option.

Connor Budarick handballs during the Western Bulldogs' match simulation against Sydney on February 19, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

A hugely Fantasy relevant game in Ballarat, but Sam Flanders (FWD, $716,000) locked himself into teams last week after starring in the match sim, while Mattaes Phillipou (FWD, $610,000) was also excellent in his midfield role. Bomber Darcy Parish (MID, $759,000) is also popular and showed just why. Jye Caldwell (MID, $1,087,000) looms as a premium option given he doesn't have an early bye. Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera (DEF, $1,163,000) is also highly owned this pre-season. Essendon's No.1 ruck Lachie Blakiston (DEF, $399,000) could increase in popularity if he can back up his match sim performance. As more midfield time looms, Archie Roberts (DEF, $901,000) is another to watch, while Jack Carroll (MID, $332,000) had a great Fantasy role across half-back for the Saints. As for the rookies, Dyson Sharp (MID, $302,000) is one to watch but spent plenty of time forward in the match sim, while Jacob Farrow (DEF/MID, $314,000) also impressed for the Bombers.

Mattaes Phillipou in action during St Kilda's match simulation against Gold Coast on February 19, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Some Fantasy questions could have answers after this clash. Luke Jackson (RUC, $995,000) is the most popular pick across the two sides, but his role if Sean Darcy (RUC, $674,000) is back will be one to watch. Crows ruck Lachlan McAndrew (RUC, $286,000) is increasing in popularity and should get another chance to impress. Caleb Serong (MID, $970,000) and Jordan Dawson (MID, $1,156,000) are popular premium options, while coaches will be watching to see what Josh Rachele (FWD, $655,000) can do with more midfield time. Crow Brayden Cook (MID/FWD, $344,000) has trained at half-back this pre-season and played well on the wing in the match sim.

Luke Jackson handballs during Fremantle's match simulation against West Coast on February 21, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

Could this be the game to help answer some ruck questions as two of the best in Tristan Xerri (RUC, $1,101,000) and Darcy Cameron (RUC, $1,070,000) go head-to-head? Harry Sheezel (MID/FWD, $1,145,000) is a popular option for a reason as he gets set to play as a midfielder in 2026. Colby McKercher (DEF, $823,000) is set to miss due to a broken finger, while fellow Roo Lachy Dovaston (FWD, $290,000) will be keen to impress. Nick Daicos (MID, $1,134,000) starred in AAMI AFL Origin and is tempting coaches despite his early bye. Finn O'Sullivan (DEF/MID, $564,000) is playing more in the midfield, while Angus Anderson (MID, $230,000) could work his way into teams if he gets his chance for the Pies. Harvey Harrison (FWD, $300,000) is another Pie to watch.

Tristan Xerri and Luker Kentfield compete in the ruck during North Melbourne's match simulation against Melbourne on February 20, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

The last of the AAMI Community Series is set to feature 12 players who are owned by more than 10 per cent of coaches. New Eagles Deven Robertson (FWD, $232,000), Willem Duursma (MID, $350,000), Josh Lindsay (DEF, $278,000) and Cooper Duff-Tytler (RUC/FWD, $338,000) showed good signs in the match simulation against Fremantle. Tom McCarthy (DEF, $876,000) and Harley Reid (MID, $700,000) led the midfield. Harry Schoenberg (MID, $320,000) and Jacob Newton (FWD, $230,000) are other Eagles to keep an eye on. Port captain Connor Rozee (DEF/MID, $1,092,000) showed just why he is popular this pre-season with his match sim performance. Zak Butters (MID, $1,047,000) is set to return after Origin, while Miles Bergman (DEF, $822,000) will be another to watch. Will Will Brodie (MID, $457,000) do enough to land an early place in the Power midfield? Todd Marshall (FWD, $394,000) wasn't introduced until the second half of the match sim in what was a concerning sign for his job security.

Miles Bergman poses for a photo during Port Adelaide's team photo day on February 17, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

